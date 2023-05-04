Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jonathan and Linda Sohus’ Murders: Cause and Culprit?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mysterious Case of Jonathan “John” Sohus and His Wife, Linda Sohus

The case of Jonathan “John” Sohus and his wife, Linda Sohus, a murder mystery, remained a mystery throughout the world due to the sheer quantity of doubtable evidence surrounding the case. The authorities were unable to solve the case for almost two decades, and even then, the verdict was not satisfactory to many of the investigators or the public. This article will delve into the details of the case and the different opinions surrounding it.

Background

Jonathan Sohus and his wife, Linda Sohus, were a young couple residing in San Marino, California. John was a computer programmer, and Linda was an artist. They were a happy couple and had a bright future ahead of them. However, their lives changed drastically when they went missing in 1985. The authorities started investigating the case, but it remained a mystery for almost two decades.

Discovery of Remains

In 1994, the new owner of the Sohus residence decided to excavate a swimming pool in the backyard. During the excavation, the workers found human remains that were later identified as John Sohus. Linda’s remains were never found. The authorities started investigating the case again, and the focus shifted to John’s former landlord, Gerhhard “Chris” Bahr.

Gerhhard “Chris” Bahr

Gerhhard “Chris” Bahr was a German immigrant who owned the property where John and Linda Sohus resided. Bahr was an eccentric man who had several aliases and was involved in several fraudulent businesses. He was the prime suspect in the case because he disappeared around the same time as John and Linda. The authorities believed that Bahr killed John and Linda and buried their remains in the backyard.

However, Bahr was not around to defend himself, and there was little evidence to prove that he was guilty. The authorities found some bloodstains on the floor of the guesthouse, where John and Linda resided, but they were unable to determine the source of the blood. Moreover, there was no evidence to suggest that Linda was dead. Therefore, Bahr was never charged with the murder of John and Linda Sohus.

Lack of Evidence

The lack of evidence was the primary reason why the case remained a mystery for so long. The authorities were unable to find any concrete evidence that could link Bahr to the murder of John and Linda Sohus. The bloodstains found on the floor of the guesthouse could have belonged to anyone, and there was no evidence to suggest that Bahr was involved in the murder.

Another reason why the case remained a mystery was the lack of witnesses. John and Linda Sohus disappeared without a trace, and there were no witnesses to the crime. The authorities had to rely on circumstantial evidence, which was not strong enough to convict Bahr.

Public Opinions

The public had mixed opinions about the case. Some believed that Bahr was guilty of the murder of John and Linda Sohus, while others believed that he was innocent. The lack of evidence and witnesses made it difficult for people to form a concrete opinion about the case.

Some people believed that Linda was still alive and that she had disappeared on her own. They argued that there was no evidence to suggest that she was dead, and her remains were never found. However, others believed that Bahr had killed both John and Linda, and that Linda’s remains were hidden somewhere else.

Conclusion

The case of Jonathan “John” Sohus and his wife, Linda Sohus, remains a mystery to this day. The lack of evidence and witnesses makes it difficult to form a concrete opinion about the case. The authorities could not find any concrete evidence to link Gerhhard “Chris” Bahr to the murder of John and Linda Sohus. The case highlights the importance of concrete evidence and witnesses in solving crimes. Without these two factors, it becomes challenging to solve crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

