Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jonathan Scarth’s Death at 21 Mourned by Country Day School

Remembering Jonathan Scarth

The Country Day school is mourning the passing of Jonathan Scarth who breathed his last unexpectedly on Saturday, May 13, 2023, while in his sleep. Jonathan was a student of The Country Day School and the entire community is saddened by his passing.

Cause of Death

Jonathan Scarth passed away at the young age of 21 and his cause of death has been the subject of much speculation. While the school did not share the details of his death cause, it has been revealed that Jonathan passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Many are left wondering what could have caused the untimely death of such a young and promising individual. However, it is important to respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve during this difficult time.

A Life Cut Short

Jonathan Scarth was a beloved member of The Country Day School community. He was the adored brother of William ‘14 and cherished son of Helen and Ian. Jonathan was a CDS Lifer, alongside his brother Will.

Jonathan’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him. His kindness, generosity, and positive attitude will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.

Visitation and Funeral Details

The visitation for Jonathan Scarth will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Highland Funeral Home located in Markham from 5 pm to 7 pm. The Trisagion Prayer will be conducted at 5:30 pm and all are welcome to join the grieving family.

The funeral ceremony for Jonathan Scarth is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:30 am at St. Panteleimon Church. Following the service, Jonathan will be laid to rest at Elgin Mills Cemetery.

Final Thoughts

Jonathan Scarth’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of many. He will be remembered for his kind heart, positive attitude, and infectious smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

May Jonathan Scarth rest in peace.

