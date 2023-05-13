Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jordan Lipscomb Passes Away: Obituary Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jordan Lipscomb Obituary, Death

As soon as I found out that Jordan Lipscomb, a student in the IB Alumni class of 2021, had passed away, I was driven to write and offer my most heartfelt condolences to you and the rest of the community of the IB Alumni class of 2021. I was saddened to hear about the passing of Jordan Lipscomb. Jordan passed away not too long ago.

If he had been able to finish what he started, he would have been a member of the class of 2021 when it came time for him to graduate. Jordan passed away not too long ago. The family of Jordan has asked me to communicate to you the following information regarding the arrangements that will be made for Jordan’s burial in order to satisfy the request that they had originally made.

Viewing on Tuesday, May 16

4:00-7:00pm

The Howell Funeral Home is located at 4600 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21207. You are welcome to pay them a visit. The address is at 21207 Zip Code. This particular location can be identified with the zip code 21207. It would be great if you could stop by and say hi to them when you’re in the area. The address is associated with the 21207 zip code in the United States Postal Service.

(This might very easily be moved there due of its proximity to the church that is located down below as well as because of its position in the town.)

Funeral Services on Wednesday, May 17

11:00 a.m.

Parklane Baptist Church, which can be found at 3606 Mohawk Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland 21207. The location of the funeral services can be found here. Following these instructions, you will arrive at the location where the funeral services will be held. If you follow these instructions, you will find that you have arrived at the location where the funeral services will be held.

The very first occurrence of the name Mary Jane Childs that is known.

Jordan Lipscomb funeral Jordan Lipscomb cause of death Jordan Lipscomb tribute Jordan Lipscomb memorial Jordan Lipscomb condolences

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Jordan Lipscomb Obituary, Death, Jordan Lipscomb has passed away – obituary updates/