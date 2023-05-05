Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jordan Neely’s Cause of Death Revealed amid Outrage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In a shocking incident that has sparked massive racial outrage in the United States, Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old mentally ill and homeless man, died on May 3 after being choked on a moving train in Manhattan. It is reported that a fellow passenger, an ex-marine, grabbed Neely in a chokehold leading to his death. Neely, who was better recognized as a Michael Jackson lookalike, used to live on the streets and would dance on subway trains in exchange for money. He had a history of mental health issues and also had a criminal past, including 40 arrests.

According to his father, Andre Zachery, Neely was only four years old when he was introduced to Michael Jackson’s music, and as he grew older, he started impersonating him. Performing helped Jordan Neely cope with his mental health problems and also gave him confidence, according to a family member. The 30-year-old had a great fan following online and people admired him for his dance skills.

Neely had been behaving erratically but had not attacked anyone on the train before the incident. He started screaming in an aggressive manner and said he had no drink or food and that he was tired and doesn’t care if he goes to jail. Fed up by the ranting and screaming, a fellow passenger, identified as a 24-year-old ex-marine, pushed Neely on the floor and held him in a chokehold for about 15 minutes, ultimately causing Neely’s death.

The whole incident was captured by a freelance journalist and a witness, Juan Alberto Vazquez, in a video that showed the marine choking Neely’s neck. The video also showed fellow passengers helping grab Neely while others just kept watching. By the time the train stopped at the Broadway-Lafayette station, Neely had lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The disturbing video also showed Neely kicking his legs until he finally stopped moving.

Following the incident and Neely’s death, people took to social media to express their distress over the shocking incident. Some people called it unnecessary violence that took the life of a helpless and mentally-ill talented man. The death of Jordan Neely has now sparked massive racial outrage in the United States surrounding policies, welfare priorities, and health care for mentally ill people without homes.

The incident has brought to light the lack of support systems for people with mental health issues and the need for better policies to ensure their safety. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 25% of homeless people in the United States suffer from severe mental illness. The lack of access to proper healthcare facilities and support systems only exacerbates their problems and puts them at risk.

The incident has also raised concerns about the use of force by the police and how it affects people with mental health issues. The police have been criticized for their handling of mental health crises, often resorting to violence instead of de-escalating the situation. The incident with Jordan Neely highlights the need for police officers to be trained in handling mental health crises and for better communication between law enforcement and mental health professionals.

The death of Jordan Neely is a tragic reminder of the need for better policies and support systems for people with mental health issues. It is also a reminder of the need for compassion and empathy towards people who are struggling with mental health issues and homelessness. As a society, we must do better to ensure that everyone has access to the support and care they need to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

