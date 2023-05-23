Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joshua Harp Passes Away: Obituary and Prayers (60 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joshua Harp: A Life of Kindness and Devotion

Early Life and Faith

Joshua Daniel Harp was born in Corbin, Kentucky, to Richard Harp and Ginger Smith Harp. He was a devoted Christian and served as a minister at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin. Faith was an important aspect of Josh’s life, and he lived by the values of kindness and empathy toward others.

Passion for the Outdoors

Josh had a contagious enthusiasm for life and loved spending time in the great outdoors. His favorite activities included fishing, hunting, kayaking, and hiking. He was also passionate about facilitating similar adventures for others. His daring nature and caring personality left an impact on many people’s lives.

A Life of Giving

Josh was known for his strong dedication to the work he did and for always being prepared to lend a hand to those in need. He was a kind and giving person who touched many lives. His great-grandparents, Verla and Coy Brewer, as well as his aunt Peggy Gray, passed away before him. He is survived by his loving wife, Kaitlyn Waddle Harp, his sister Rachel Harp, his grandparents Ken and Mona Harp, and James and Sue Smith, his father and mother-in-law Creston and Becky Waddle, his brother-in-law Taylor Waddle and wife Bayleigh, his nephew Silas Waddle, his uncles and aunts Jim and Sharon Harp, Chris and Tammy Smith, Lisa Mills, and Josh and Jill DeBorde, and numerous cousins and friends.

A Life Cut Short

Joshua Harp passed away on May 21st, 2023, at the age of 24. His death was a shock to all who knew him, and he will be missed tremendously. However, his legacy of kindness, devotion, and giving will live on in the lives of those he touched.

Farewell, Joshua Harp

Joshua Harp was a remarkable young man who lived a life of kindness and devotion to his faith and to others. He will be remembered as a passionate lover of the outdoors and a giving person who touched many lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Farewell, Joshua Harp, and thank you for the impact you made on the world.

Joshua Harp funeral arrangements Joshua Harp obituary tributes Joshua Harp memorial service Joshua Harp condolences messages Joshua Harp death announcement

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Joshua Harp Obituary Corbin KY, Joshua Harp Has Passed Away – Death Cause – obituary prayers/