Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joshua Harp Passes Away: Updates from Corbin, KY

Remembering Joshua Harp: A Life Full of Passion, Kindness, and Faith

On May 21, 2023, Joshua Daniel Harp, a 24-year-old preacher from Corbin, Kentucky, passed away. He was born to Richard and Ginger Smith Harp, and his faith was an integral part of his life. Josh was known for his kindness, generosity, and enthusiasm for the outdoors, which he shared with many individuals.

A Life Full of Passion

Josh’s passion for his work as a preacher at Immanuel Baptist Church was evident to everyone who knew him. He was a caring and helpful individual who always went out of his way to assist people. His boldness and kindness left a lasting impression on many individuals, and his zest for life was contagious.

Aside from his work, Josh enjoyed spending time outside and was an avid hiker, kayaker, and fisherman. He loved showing people the beauty of the outdoors and was always eager to share his experiences with others.

A Legacy of Kindness

Josh’s sudden passing has left a void in the lives of many individuals, including his wife, Kaitlyn Waddle Harp, his sister, Rachel Harp, and his extended family. His great-grandparents, Verla and Coy Brewer, and his aunt, Peggy Grey, had all passed away before him.

Josh will be remembered by his family, including his grandparents Ken and Mona Harp, James and Sue Smith, nephew Silas Waddle, aunts and uncles Jim and Sharon Harp, Chris and Tammy Smith, Lisa Mills, and Josh and Jill DeBorde, as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Celebrating Josh’s Life

A wake will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky. The funeral will follow at 5 p.m., with Rev. Allen Bonnell officiating.

Joyful memories of Josh will be shared during the service, and his corpse will be laid to rest in Corbin’s McFarland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, people can honour Josh’s life and efforts by donating money to Immanuel Baptist Church. An online donation can be made by clicking the “Memorial Contributions” button below.

The arrangements are being handled by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, and sympathies can be sent to them.

A Final Goodbye

Josh’s passing has been a great loss to his family, friends, and community. However, his legacy of kindness, generosity, and passion for life will continue to inspire others.

We say goodbye to Josh with heavy hearts, but we take comfort in the knowledge that his spirit will live on through the memories he has left behind.

