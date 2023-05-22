Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joshua Molina Dies in Miami Car Accident – Death Cause and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joshua Molina: A Life Cut Too Short

On March 31, 2018, the world lost Joshua G. Molina, a 19-year-old resident of New Territory, Sugar Land. His passing came as a complete shock, leaving his family and friends devastated and heartbroken.

A Beloved Son, Brother, and Friend

Joshua’s family, including his mother Erma Rodriguez, father Glenn A. Molina, sister Demi Nicolette Molina, and brother Brandon Luis Molina, will always hold a special place in their hearts for him. His grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members also cherish their memories with Joshua. Throughout his childhood, his family provided him with love and care.

But Joshua was also beloved by a vast number of friends, including his partner and best friend Calista Voll, as well as Anthony, Andrew, Axel, Maya, Eddie, Maddie, Mathew, John, Luke, Jose, Lauren-Ashly, Shania, Temi, An, and Thomas, among many others.

A Promising Future Cut Short

After graduating from Travis High School, Joshua continued his education at the University of Houston Downtown. He had a bright future ahead of him, full of possibilities and opportunities.

Throughout his life, Joshua had a myriad of interests and hobbies. He participated in Boy Scouts, drew, played soccer, was part of the chess club, enjoyed skating and playing pool. Recently, he had developed an interest in motorcycles. Joshua lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment of it.

Remembering Joshua’s Legacy

Joshua’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His legacy lives on in the memories of his family and friends.

His family has set up a scholarship fund in his name to honor his memory and support future students who share Joshua’s passion for education. Donations can be made to the Joshua G. Molina Memorial Scholarship Fund at Travis High School in Richmond, Texas.

Joshua G. Molina will always be remembered as a bright and promising young man with a contagious smile and a zest for life. May he rest in peace.

