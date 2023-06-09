Dead – Death – Obituary News : Journalism Student Killed in Hit-and-run in Pune

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims the Life of 23-Year-Old Communication and Journalism Student in Pune

A young woman lost her life in a tragic accident on Tuesday night in Pune. 23-year-old Rutuja Waikar, a communication and journalism student and resident of Ambegaon Budruk, was riding her scooter home from work when an unidentified four-wheeler hit her from behind on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass in Warje.

The accident occurred around 11pm and Waikar sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but sadly passed away due to the severity of her injuries. Police are currently investigating the incident and studying footage from CCTV cameras located near the scene of the accident. However, as of now, the vehicle and its driver remain unidentified.

According to Senior Inspector D S Hake of Warje police, Waikar was a postgraduate student at an institute located on Fergusson College Road. She was also employed at a private company in Bavdhan. It is not yet known exactly how the vehicle hit her scooter from behind.

The news of Waikar’s untimely death has shocked and saddened her friends, family, and colleagues. Her classmates and teachers at the institute where she was studying remember her as a bright and hardworking student who was passionate about her chosen field. Her coworkers at the private company where she worked also spoke highly of her dedication and professionalism.

Waikar’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules. Pune, like many other cities in India, has seen a rise in the number of accidents in recent years. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, there were over 53,000 road accidents in Maharashtra in 2019 alone, resulting in more than 14,000 deaths.

The causes of these accidents are varied and include factors such as speeding, reckless driving, and poor road conditions. However, one of the most significant contributors to road accidents is the lack of awareness and adherence to traffic rules and safety measures.

To address this issue, there is a need for increased education and awareness campaigns aimed at promoting road safety. This includes initiatives such as educating drivers on the importance of following traffic rules, enforcing stricter penalties for traffic violations, and improving road infrastructure to reduce the risk of accidents.

In addition, there is also a need for more stringent measures to be taken against those who engage in reckless and dangerous driving. This includes imposing stricter penalties for drunk driving and speeding, as well as increasing surveillance and enforcement on roads.

The tragic death of Rutuja Waikar is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for greater awareness and enforcement of traffic rules. Her loss is a great loss to her family, friends, and colleagues, and serves as a reminder of the fragility of life. We must all do our part to ensure that our roads are safe and that tragedies like this are prevented in the future.

