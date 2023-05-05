Dead – Death – Obituary News : Journalist Ajit Singh passes away in Tenughat

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Exploring Tenughat: The Headquarters of Bermo Subdivision

Tenughat, located in the Bermo subdivision of Jharkhand, is a small town that is known for its rich culture, traditions, and history. The town is home to several historical sites, temples, and landmarks that attract tourists from all over the country. However, Tenughat is not just a tourist destination; it is also the headquarters of the Bermo Subdivision and is home to several government offices, educational institutions, and hospitals.

Introduction to Tenughat

Tenughat is a town located in the Bermo subdivision of Jharkhand, India. The town is situated on the banks of the Tenughat Dam, which is a major source of water and electricity for the state. The town is known for its rich culture and traditions and is home to several historical landmarks and temples.

Tenughat is also the headquarters of the Bermo Subdivision, which is one of the six subdivisions of the Bokaro district. The subdivision comprises several towns and villages, including Tenughat, Bermo, Chandrapura, and Gomia. The Bermo Subdivision is known for its coal mines, which are a major source of employment for the local people.

History of Tenughat

The history of Tenughat can be traced back to the ancient times when it was a part of the Magadha Empire. The town was known for its strategic location and was a major center of trade and commerce. The town was also a center of learning and was home to several renowned scholars and philosophers.

During the medieval period, Tenughat came under the rule of the Mughals and later the British. The town witnessed several battles and conflicts during the Indian Independence Movement and played a crucial role in the freedom struggle.

Tourist Attractions in Tenughat

Tenughat is home to several tourist attractions that attract visitors from all over the country. Some of the popular tourist destinations in Tenughat include:

Tenughat Dam

The Tenughat Dam is a major source of water and electricity for the state. The dam is located on the Tenughat River and is surrounded by beautiful hills and forests. The dam is a popular picnic spot and attracts a large number of tourists throughout the year.

Shiv Mandir

The Shiv Mandir is a famous temple located in the heart of Tenughat. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is known for its beautiful architecture and intricate carvings. The temple is a popular pilgrimage site and attracts devotees from all over the country.

Chhinnamastika Temple

The Chhinnamastika Temple is another famous temple located in Tenughat. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Chhinnamastika and is known for its unique architecture and design. The temple is a popular pilgrimage site and attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year.

Education in Tenughat

Tenughat is home to several educational institutions that provide quality education to the local students. The town has several primary and secondary schools, as well as a degree college. The Tenughat Degree College is one of the leading educational institutions in the area and is known for its excellent academic record.

The college is affiliated with Vinoba Bhave University and offers undergraduate courses in Arts, Science, and Commerce. The college has a team of experienced and qualified faculty members who are dedicated to providing quality education to the students.

Healthcare in Tenughat

Tenughat is home to several healthcare facilities that provide quality healthcare services to the local people. The town has several hospitals and clinics, including the Tenughat Hospital and the Chandrapura Hospital. These hospitals are well-equipped with modern facilities and provide round-the-clock medical services to the patients.

Conclusion

Tenughat is a small town that is known for its rich culture, traditions, and history. The town is home to several tourist attractions, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities that make it a popular destination among tourists and locals alike. The town has a bright future ahead and is expected to witness significant growth and development in the years to come.

