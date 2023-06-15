Dead – Death – Obituary News : Journalist and Author Jingle Davis Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jingle Davis: A Veteran Journalist and St. Simons Island Resident

Introduction

Jingle Davis, a veteran journalist and a long-time resident of St. Simons Island, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81. Her career with the Atlanta Journal Constitution and other publications spanned several decades, and she was a beloved member of the St. Simons Island community.

Early Life

Born Jean Elaine Hice in 1942, Davis moved with her family to St. Simons Island when she was five years old. Her family built a home in the King City subdivision, and her brother Jaxon Hice Jr. was born that same year. Davis spent nearly her entire life on St. Simons Island, and it was where she raised her four children.

Career

After graduating from Glynn Academy in 1960, Davis studied at the University of Georgia and Brunswick College (now College of Coastal Georgia). She attended writing seminars and workshops and did a fellowship with the Ossabaw Island Project. Her first professional writing was for children’s magazines, and she later worked for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and wrote for “Outdoors in Georgia” magazine. She freelanced for magazines and newspapers, including The New York Times and the Atlanta Journal Constitution, before being hired full-time by the AJC. During her time at the AJC, she often covered stories in Coastal Georgia.

Contributions to St. Simons Island

Jim Orser-Schwalm, a librarian at the St. Simons Public Library and a friend of Davis, remembers how much she loved the library and the St. Simons Pier. Davis used the library for research, and Orser-Schwalm was honored to be acknowledged in her latest book, “Following the Tabby Trail: Where Coastal History is Captured in Unique Oyster Shell Structures.” This book follows the coastline between St. Augustine, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina. Davis’s fascination with tabby led her to learn how to make it and construct objects from it.

Personal Life

Benjamin Galland, a photographer and longtime collaborator with Davis, remembers how much time he spent with her while living in a rental property she owned for the past six months. They collaborated on three books together, including “Island Time” and “Island Passages,” both about St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island. Davis was also a lifelong learner and had a wide range of interests, from baseball to dogs to fishing.

Conclusion

Jingle Davis lived a full and interesting life, contributing greatly to the world of journalism and the community of St. Simons Island. Her legacy will live on through her writing and her impact on those who knew and loved her.

News Source : The Brunswick News

Source Link :Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away | News/