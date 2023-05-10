Dead – Death – Obituary News : Journalist Arman Soldin dies in shelling attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Arman Soldin Obituary: AFP Journalist Killed in Shelling Attack

On May 9, 2023, journalist Arman Soldin was killed in a shelling attack near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine. The 32-year-old was working for the news agency Agence France Presse (AFP) at the time of his death.

The Attack

The attack occurred at around 4.30 p.m. on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut, which has been the focal point of conflict in eastern Ukraine for several months. Four AFP coworkers and a number of Ukrainian military soldiers managed to avoid the attack.

A Life Dedicated to Journalism

Arman Soldin was born in Sarajevo and was a French citizen. Since September 2022, he had been residing in Ukraine, overseeing a video team’s coverage of the fighting. Arman routinely traveled to the battle lines in the east and south after becoming one of the first AFP correspondents to enter Ukraine during the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

A Tragic Loss for the Journalism Community

Arman Soldin is the 14th media worker to have been killed on duty since Russia invaded Ukraine. The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ/EFJ) offer their condolences to Soldin’s family, friends, and colleagues on behalf of themselves and their affiliates in France and Ukraine.

The loss of Arman Soldin is a tragedy for the journalism community. Words fall short of expressing our grief for his loss, and we mourn with his family and friends during this difficult time. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being and offer our heartfelt condolences.

