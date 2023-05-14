Dead – Death – Obituary News : Journalist Azhar Mahmud Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Journalist Azhar Mahmud Passes Away at 53

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of journalist Azhar Mahmud, who died at the age of 53 at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka. Azhar, former general secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB), was the editor-in-chief of Campuslive24.com and had been battling liver cirrhosis.

A Life Dedicated to Journalism

Azhar Mahmud was a respected figure in the world of journalism, having worked at Voice of America, Dainik Bangla Bazar, Dainik Manabzamin, Boishakhi Television, and BTV. He was a dedicated journalist, committed to covering important stories and providing accurate information to the public. Throughout his career, he earned the respect of his colleagues and readers alike.

A Lasting Legacy

Azhar’s passing is a great loss to the journalism community in Bangladesh and beyond. He leaves behind a legacy of journalistic integrity and commitment to the truth that will continue to inspire others in the field for years to come. His contributions to the profession will not be forgotten.

A Final Farewell

The first namaz-e-janaza for Azhar Mahmud was held at Shaheenbag in Dhaka after Maghrib prayers. His second namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhaka Reporters Unity premises at 8:30 pm on Sunday. His family has announced that his body will be buried at Madan upazila in Netrakona village, where he will be laid to rest at his family’s graveyard.

A Call for Respect

A Final Tribute

In closing, we offer our deepest condolences to Azhar Mahmud’s family, friends, and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace, and may his contributions to the field of journalism continue to inspire others for generations to come.

