Dead – Death – Obituary News : Journalist Eusebius McKaiser dies from epileptic seizure

Remembering Eusebius McKaiser: Celebrated Analyst, Broadcaster, and Author

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the world lost one of its most celebrated analysts, broadcasters, and authors, Eusebius McKaiser. He died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure, leaving his family, friends, colleagues, and fans in shock and disbelief.

A Life Well-Lived

McKaiser’s death is a significant loss not only to his loved ones but also to the world. He was a man who dedicated his life to making a positive impact on people’s lives through his work as a political activist, author, and broadcaster. He was passionate about getting to grips with the social and political topics that impact our lives and making people sit up and take notice of them.

McKaiser was born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in 1977. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University and his Master’s degree from the University of Oxford. He later pursued a Doctorate in Philosophy from the same institution. He was a Rhodes Scholar and a Mandela Rhodes Scholar, among other accolades.

A Distinguished Career

McKaiser’s career was impressive, to say the least. He worked as a political and social analyst at the Wits Centre for Ethics, where he participated in research that examined the relationship between civil society and the state in the policy arena. He was also a columnist for various publications, including the Mail & Guardian, The Star, and Business Day.

McKaiser was a regular commentator on radio and television. He hosted his own show on Power FM and was a frequent guest on other shows, including the BBC World Service, CNN, and Al Jazeera. He was also a sought-after speaker and facilitated numerous workshops and conferences.

A Legacy That Will Live On

McKaiser was not only a prolific writer and broadcaster, but he was also an author of several books. He wrote “A Bantu in My Bathroom,” “Could I Vote DA? A Voter’s Dilemma,” and “Run, Racist, Run: Journeys into the Heart of Racism.” His books tackled important and often uncomfortable topics, such as race, politics, and social justice, and challenged readers to think critically about these issues.

McKaiser’s death is a great loss to South Africa and the world. However, his legacy will live on through his work and the impact he made on people’s lives. He was a man who lived his life with purpose and passion, and he inspired others to do the same. He will be deeply missed.

A Final Farewell

As we mourn McKaiser’s passing, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. We celebrate his life and the contributions he made to our world. Rest in peace, Eusebius McKaiser.

