Dead – Death – Obituary News : Journalist Ravish Kumar’s Mother Yashoda Pandey’s Passing

The Demise of Ravish Kumar’s Mother Yashoda Pandey

The news of the passing away of Yashoda Pandey, the mother of senior journalist Ravish Kumar, has left many people saddened and shocked. The news has been circulating on social media platforms and has garnered uncountable reactions. People are curious to know about Yashoda Pandey and the cause of her death. In this article, we will provide more information about the news.

Yashoda Pandey’s Passing Away

According to reports, Yashoda Pandey passed away on Tuesday, 2 May 2023, after a prolonged illness. Ravish Kumar shared the news of his mother’s demise on social media platforms, and since then, many people have offered their condolences to him.

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, tweeted, “Sad by the death of senior journalist Mr Ravish Kumar’s mom Yashoda Pandey. She was a social and pious woman. I pray to God for the eternal peace of the dead soul.”

The news of Yashoda Pandey’s passing has left her close ones in shock and pain. She was a kind lady and will always be remembered by her family and friends.

Ravish Kumar – A Renowned Journalist

Ravish Kumar is a renowned journalist, author, and media personality in India. He is a Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India and has hosted numerous programmes, including the channel’s flagship weekday show Prime Time, Ravish Ki Report, Hum Log, and Des Ki Baat. Kumar hails from Motihari in Bihar and has achieved immense success in his career due to his excellent work.

The passing away of Yashoda Pandey is a painful loss for her family, who have lost a beloved member. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in these difficult times.

Conclusion

The news of Yashoda Pandey’s passing has left many people saddened. She was a kind and pious woman and will always be remembered by her close ones. Ravish Kumar, a renowned journalist, has lost his mother, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in these trying times.

