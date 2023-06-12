Dead – Death – Obituary News : Journey Escape producer Bob Rice dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bob Rice: A Legend in Video Game Music

The video game industry has lost a pioneer and champion in music production with the passing of Bob Rice at the age of 79. Rice began his career in the gaming industry in 1982 and eventually founded Four Bars Intertainment, a company that represented composers of music for video games.

A Love for Music and Gaming

One of Rice’s notable works was the rock ‘n’ roll video game ‘Journey Escape’ for the Atari 2600, featuring the popular prog rock band Journey. However, his real contribution to the gaming industry came through his love for music and his ability to deliver high-quality music on time and within budget to his clients. For years, Rice represented big names in the gaming industry, including Inon Zur (Fallout), Tom Salta (Ghost Recon), Steve Ouimette (Guitar Hero), Cris Velasco (God of War), Sascha Dikiciyan (Borderlands), Jack Wall (Mass Effect), and more.

A Champion of Video Game Music

Rice was not just a producer or agent but a champion of video game music both creatively and commercially. His legacy and contribution to music for games are undeniable. His ability to envision this world and make it a reality have helped shape the current world of gaming as we know it. Rice’s passion for music and gaming was felt by everyone who met him, and his life lessons were priceless.

A Mentor and a Friend

Bob Rice was not just a colleague or a client, but a mentor and a friend to many in the gaming industry. Inon Zur, a notable composer for Fallout, spoke of Rice as a courageous visionary in the gaming world and a relentless power in the music industry. Zur regarded Rice as a real human being who had the deepest understanding of what it means to be a composer, and what it takes to be a mentor. Rice’s teachings elevated those who were open and ready to learn, and his legacy will never be forgotten.

A Legend, a Genius, a Pioneer

Tommy Tallarico, founder of the Game Audio Network Guild and creator of Video Games Live, regarded Rice as an absolute legend, a genius, a pioneer, a master storyteller like no other, and best of all, a great friend. Rice’s impact on the industry and the individuals he touched is immeasurable.

A Legacy that Lives On

Bob Rice may no longer be with us, but his legacy lives on. The gaming industry has lost a remarkable giant, but his impact on the world of video game music will never be forgotten. Rice’s ability to envision a world that combined his love for music and gaming has helped shape the industry as we know it today. The world has lost a visionary, but his contribution to the industry will always be remembered.

A Final Farewell

Bob Rice is survived by his daughter, Lisa Rice. His friends, colleagues, and clients will miss him dearly, but his legacy will continue to inspire and shape the industry for years to come. Rest in peace, Bob Rice, and thank you for your contribution to the world of video game music.

News Source : MCV/DEVELOP

Source Link :Journey Escape producer Bob Rice has passed away – Business News/