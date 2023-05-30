Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joy McKean’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joy McKean Cause of Death and Circumstances of Passing

On May 25, 2023, the Australian music industry lost a legendary figure. Joy McKean, the accomplished songwriter, musician, and President of the Country Music Association of Australia, passed away at the age of 93 after a long battle with cancer.

A Pioneer of Australian Music

EMI Music Australia, the label that represented McKean for much of her career, hailed her as a trailblazer for the country music genre in Australia. She was known for her talent, dedication, and love of country music, and she played an important role in promoting the genre and fostering its growth.

McKean was born in Kempsey, New South Wales, in 1930. She first gained attention as a songwriter, penning many of the most beloved songs for her husband, country music legend Slim Dusty. She also had a successful career as a performer in her own right, touring extensively and releasing multiple albums.

But McKean’s impact on Australian music went far beyond her own accomplishments. She was a tireless advocate for the genre, and she helped to establish the Country Music Association of Australia, which has since become a major force in the Australian music industry. She served as its President for many years and was widely respected for her leadership and her commitment to promoting Australian country music.

A Loss for Fans and Family

McKean’s passing was met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians alike. EMI Music Australia issued a statement expressing their condolences and highlighting McKean’s many contributions to the industry.

According to the statement, McKean passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Her husband, Slim Dusty, had passed away in 2003, and McKean had continued to perform and record music in the years since his death.

Despite her illness, she remained active in the music community and continued to inspire and mentor younger artists. Her legacy in the industry is secure, and she will be remembered as a pioneer, a mentor, and a beloved figure in Australian music history.

A Fond Farewell

As the Australian music industry mourns the loss of Joy McKean, her memory will live on in the many songs she wrote and the countless lives she touched. Her legacy as a trailblazer and a leader in the country music scene will continue to inspire and guide future generations of Australian musicians.

May she rest in peace.

