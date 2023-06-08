Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joyce Marie Stottler, 88, Unexpectedly Passes, Funeral June 9

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joyce Marie Harrington Stottler: A Life of Education, Literature, and Community Service

Early Life and Education

Joyce Marie Harrington Stottler was born on April 21, 1935, in Washington, DC, to Wesley and Doris Harrington. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, in 1953 and went on to attend the University of Western Maryland. There, she earned a B.S. in Home Economics and General Science in 1957, summa cum laude.

Passions and Accomplishments

Joyce had a lifelong love of the performing arts, literature, and education. In high school and college, she acted in several plays, and in the 1960s and 1970s, she created puppets and acted in traveling puppet shows for elementary-age children sponsored by the Cocoa Beach Women’s Club.

Joyce’s love of literature and education led her to earn two master’s degrees from the University of Central Florida – one in Education and the other in English. She taught junior high early in her teaching career, and when her husband, Rick, was stationed in France, she taught kindergarten at the American Air Force base where they were located. She also taught pre-school at her parents’ Kiddieland School until her daughter, Michele, was born.

Joyce was a pillar of the Sunday School program at Cocoa Beach Community Church, where she taught for many years. She served as the Director of Education multiple times on the church board. Later in life, she taught writing and literature at Brevard Community College and the Florida Institute of Technology.

Joyce was also an accomplished seamstress, an avid Bridge player, and an active member of the Cocoa Beach Women’s Club, serving in several roles, including President. She was also an active church member of Cocoa Beach Community Church, serving as President of the Church Board and President of Women’s Fellowship.

Family and Legacy

Joyce was married to Richard Husted Stottler, Jr. in 1959, and they had three children: Michele, Dick, and Lori. Joyce was pre-deceased by her husband, Rick, and is survived by her three children and five grandchildren.

Joyce passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the age of 88. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of Cocoa Beach Library, Brevard Humane Society, or Cocoa Beach Community Church. Funeral services were held on Friday, June 9th, at Cocoa Beach Community Church, followed by a lunch in Sponsler Hall at the church. Private family interment followed at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Cemetery on Merritt Island.

Joyce’s legacy is one of education, literature, and community service. She touched the lives of many through her teaching, her church involvement, and her volunteer work with the Cocoa Beach Women’s Club. She will be missed, but her impact will be felt for generations to come.

News Source : Space Coast Daily

Source Link :OBITUARY: Joyce Marie Harrington Stottler, 88, Passed Away Unexpectedly, Funeral Service Set June 9/