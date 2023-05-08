Dead – Death – Obituary News : JSU Softball Coach’s Daughter Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kinsey Lane McGinnis: A Life Cut Short by Lissencephaly

On May 7, 2023, the world lost a beautiful soul. Kinsey Lane McGinnis, daughter of Jacksonville State softball coach Jana McGinnis, passed away at the young age of 26. Kinsey had been battling pneumonia and was in the ICU for nine days before her passing. Her family, friends, and the JSU community are mourning her loss.

A Life Defined by Lissencephaly

Kinsey was born on December 16, 1996, to Russ and Jana McGinnis. She was diagnosed with lissencephaly, a rare and severe brain malformation characterized by the absence of convolutions, which are the folds in the cerebral cortex. The condition is gene-linked and can cause significant developmental delays and intellectual disabilities. Most children with lissencephaly require assistance with daily tasks throughout their lives.

The Cleveland Clinic reports that many children with lissencephaly do not live past the age of 10. Kinsey’s parents were told at the time of her birth that she would not live past two years. However, Kinsey defied the odds and lived a full life, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

A Life Filled with Love

Despite her condition, Kinsey brought joy and love to everyone who knew her. Her parents, Jana and Russ, were devoted to their daughter and did everything in their power to give her the best life possible. Kinsey also had an older sister, Payton McGinnis Rogers, who graduated from Jacksonville State University just one week before Kinsey’s passing.

Jana McGinnis is a beloved figure in the JSU community, having coached the softball team for over 20 years. The team and the entire JSU athletic department are mourning the loss of Kinsey and are rallying around Jana and her family during this difficult time.

A Legacy of Love and Courage

Kinsey’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Her family and friends are left with a void that can never be filled, but they are comforted by the knowledge that Kinsey was loved and cherished throughout her life.

Her legacy is one of love and courage in the face of adversity. Kinsey’s life was a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her, and her spirit will continue to inspire others to live their lives with love, compassion, and courage.

An Announcement of Arrangements

Jana McGinnis has announced that arrangements for Kinsey will be made public at a later time. The JSU community and all those who knew and loved Kinsey are encouraged to stay tuned for more information.

A Final Farewell

Kinsey Lane McGinnis may have had a short life, but she left an indelible mark on the world. Her passing is a reminder to cherish every moment and to never take life for granted. Rest in peace, Kinsey. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.

News Source : Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star, Ala.

Source Link :Kinsey Lane McGinnis, daughter of JSU softball coach, passes away/