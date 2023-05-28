Dead – Death – Obituary News : Juan Carlos Formell’s Death: Son’s Heart Attack?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Juan Carlos Formell’s Death: A Profound Loss for the Music Industry

The music industry mourns the loss of Juan Carlos Formell, a Cuban bassist, guitarist, and composer who passed away on May 26, 2023, at the age of 59. Formell’s unique style and contributions to Cuban jazz gained recognition and left an enduring impression on the music industry.

Early Life and Career

Born in Havana in 1964, Formell was the son of maestro Juan Formell, the founder of the iconic Cuban orchestra Los Van Van. He studied music at renowned conservatories in Havana and furthered his training at the National Art School of Cuba.

Formell’s career included collaborations with numerous notable musicians, and he released several albums, including his debut album “Songs from a Little Blue House,” which received a Grammy Awards nomination. He also played a critical role in preserving his father’s musical legacy as a bassist for Los Van Van.

Juan Carlos Formell’s Death and Obituary

Formell passed away in New York at the age of 59. His untimely death is a significant loss to the music community. After his passing, condolences and prayers flooded social media and numerous platforms.

The numerous messages of condolences and prayers testify to Carlos Formell’s impact on countless lives, illustrating the profound effect and lasting impression he left behind.

Did Juan Formell Son Die of Heart Attack?

Yes, Juan Formell’s son, Carlos Formell, died of a heart attack on Friday at 59. During the group’s performance on the Lehman Center in The Bronx, Juan Carlos Formell fell ill on stage, leading to the interruption of the show.

The performance eventually resumed with another bass player taking his place. Formell was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Known for his unique style as an instrumentalist, Formell collaborated with several notable figures in Cuban jazz, such as Emiliano Salvador, Guillermo Fragoso, and Joseíto González, director of the Rumbavana Orchestra.

The circumstances surrounding his illness and subsequent passing have profoundly impacted the tour and the music community.

A Young Musician’s Journey of Self-Discovery

As a young musician, Carlos Formell’s musical career led him down a path of self-discovery. This part of his life involved his early musical education, experimentation with different instruments, and exploration of composition.

His musical accomplishments will live on in memory, and his untimely death marked a profound loss within the music business.

People from all walks of life, including fans, fellow musicians, and music enthusiasts, have expressed their deep sadness and offered sincere support to the Formell family during this difficult time.

