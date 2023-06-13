Dead – Death – Obituary News : Juan Lopez’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Juan Lopez: The Life and Death of Jenni Rivera’s Second Husband

Juan Lopez, born on March 17, 1972, died of pneumonia complications while he was behind bars in 2009 for drug smuggling and peddling. He was only 37 years old at the time of his demise, and his marriage to American singer Jenni Rivera drew his name to the consciousness of the public. Let’s take a closer look at his life and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Early Life and Arrests

Juan Lopez was born Jun Manuel Lopez Pardo on March 17, 1972, in Nayarit, Mexico. While details about his early life, education, and family members are not clear, his life in the United States was not problem-free. In 1997, at the age of 25, he was arrested for smuggling undocumented immigrants into the States. He was locked away for over six months before being released. The next major arrest of Juan was in 2007 when he was arrested for drug peddling.

Death of Juan Lopez

Juan Lopez died in 2009, a couple of years after being arrested for a serious drug dealing crime. He was locked up in Huntington Park, California, United States, which was where he breathed his last. The exact time of his death and the real circumstances have not been made known to the public.

Juan Lopez’s Life

Juan Lopez began his life in Mexico before he later moved to the United States. He was a businessman until his many fallouts with the law. So many details about him are not available to the public because, for the most part of his life, he was in the dark until he met and married Jenni Rivera.

Juan Lopez and Jenni Rivera

Juan Lopez claimed a place in the limelight as a result of his marriage to the celebrated American singer Jenni Rivera. The pair got married in 1997 after they met for the first time in a bar in California. Rivera had just finished performing, and they went on a date for only a few months before Rivera agreed to walk down the aisle with Juan Lopez as her second husband.

The first marriage of the famous singer was to José Trinidad Marín, which ended in 1992 after it came to light that her husband was an abuser who molested her sister and daughter. When she met and married Juan, she thought all her past problems were behind her, but in no time, he got into trouble with the law. They divorced in 2003 because he cheated on her. Before then, the couple had two kids together, Jenicka Lopez and Johnny Lopez.

While Juan did not get married again until his death, Rivera tried a third time when she married MLB star Esteban Loaiza in 2010. Sadly, the union ended in 2012 when she died at the age of 43.

Conclusion

Juan Lopez’s life was one that was marked by run-ins with the law. Although his marriage to Jenni Rivera brought him to the public eye, his death was a tragic one. Even after 14 years, the true manner in which he died remains a mystery.

News Source : buzznigeria.com

Source Link :What Did Juan Lopez Die Of? His Cause of Death Revealed/