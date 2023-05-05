Dead – Death – Obituary News : Judge in Station nightclub fire case dies at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering US District Judge Ronald R. Lagueux: An Exceptional Jurist and Devotee of Court Decorum

On May 3, 2022, U.S. District Judge Ronald R. Lagueux passed away at the age of 91. Lagueux was a prominent figure in Rhode Island’s legal community, known for his devotion to court decorum and his exceptional skills as a jurist. His passing was mourned by the judges of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, who described him as a dear friend, colleague, and mentor.

Lagueux was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in January 1986 to a newly created seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island. At the time of his appointment, he was an 18-year veteran of the state Superior Court bench and was recommended by his friend and former boss U.S. Sen. John H. Chafee. Lagueux was a man of immense integrity, and his appointment to the federal bench was a testament to his outstanding reputation as a jurist.

Lagueux was born in Lewiston, Maine, on June 30, 1931. He attended public schools in Lewiston and graduated cum laude from Bowdoin College. He went on to study law at Harvard Law School, where he graduated in the top 10% of his class in 1956. As an undergraduate, Lagueux was a standout athlete and earned varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball. He received several offers to play professional baseball but opted instead to accept a scholarship to study law at Harvard.

After completing his education, Lagueux was recruited to come to Rhode Island from Maine by the law firm Edwards & Angell. He connected with U.S. Sen. John H. Chafee in Republican politics as part of the campaign to get Chafee elected governor. Lagueux went on to become Chafee’s legal counsel from 1963 to 1965. According to Journal archives, Chafee and Lagueux first met at a clambake for state court sheriffs in June 1956. Lagueux told of not liking steamed clams and giving his share to a young lawyer sitting next to him, who turned out to be Chafee.

In 1968, Chafee named Lagueux to a seat on the state Superior Court, where he earned a reputation as a no-nonsense presence on the bench and for handing out tough sentences. After being nominated to the U.S. District Court, Lagueux described himself as a “political liberal” but a “judicial conservative” who agreed with Reagan that the judge’s role is “to decide actual controversies and not to take over the job of the executive and the Congress.”

Throughout his tenure on the U.S. District Court, Lagueux presided over some of Rhode Island’s most prominent legal cases. He was a steward of the district and oversaw a renovation project aimed at preserving the integrity of the historic courthouse. He served with distinction in the U.S. District Court from 1986 to 2016, presiding over the historic Station nightclub fire case and serving as chief judge from 1992 to 1999. He assumed senior status on November 30, 2001.

Lagueux was known for his devotion to court decorum and for his strict adherence to the rules of the court. He believed that the courtroom should be a place of respect and dignity, and he expected all participants to conduct themselves accordingly. He was a judicial conservative who believed in the importance of the separation of powers and the rule of law. He believed that judges should interpret the law, not make it.

Lagueux’s passing is a great loss to the legal community in Rhode Island and beyond. He leaves behind a legacy of public service that is an inspiration to all. His commitment to the rule of law, his devotion to court decorum, and his exceptional skills as a jurist will be remembered for years to come. The judges of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island extend their deepest condolences to his wife, Denise, and his family. Judge Lagueux will be missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

News Source : Katie Mulvaney

Source Link :Judge Lagueux, who oversaw the Station nightclub fire case, dies at 91/