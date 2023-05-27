Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Judge Lisa Thornton Passes Away at 59”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Thornton Passes Away at 59

Monmouth County’s assignment judge, Superior Court Judge Lisa Thornton, has passed away suddenly at the age of 59. Her death occurred while she was returning to New Jersey from Florida, leaving behind a legacy of respected jurist for the last fifteen years.

Thornton’s Accomplishments

Gov. Jon Corzine nominated Thornton to serve on the bench in 2008. With her experience and expertise, she became the assignment judge in 2014 following the retirement of Lawrence Lawson. Aside from her role as a judge, Thornton had previously served as an associate counsel to Gov. Corzine. Additionally, she was the chief of staff to two attorneys general, Stuart Rabner, who is now the chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court, and Anne Milgram, who is now the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration administrator.

Thornton began her career as a trial attorney at Prudential Financial and also served as the Neptune Township municipal court judge from 1999 to 2001. She also served in the administration of Gov. James E. McGreevey as the special deputy commissioner of the Department of Banking and Insurance.

Remembering Thornton

The sudden loss of Judge Lisa Thornton has left many in mourning, including Arlene Quinones Perez, the Hunterdon County Democratic chair and a former law clerk to Thornton. Perez shared her heartbreak and fond memories of the respected jurist, saying, “Our hearts are broken today. Not only did we lose a friend but a respected jurist. Heaven gained a beautiful soul that we were not ready to lose.”

Thornton’s contributions to the legal community and her dedication to public service will be remembered for years to come. Her legacy as a respected jurist and accomplished attorney will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps.

News Source : New Jersey Globe

Source Link :Judge Lisa Thornton dies at 59/