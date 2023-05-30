Dead – Death – Obituary News : Judy Fitzgerald’s Cause of Death: TV Star’s Identity Unknown?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Loss of Judy Fitzgerald, First Dates Ireland Star and Miss Bikini Ireland Winner at 32

The sudden and unexpected death of Judy Fitzgerald, a popular model, fitness instructor, midwife, and reality TV star, has left her fans, friends, and family devastated. She passed away on May 27, 2023, at the age of 32, leaving behind a legacy of beauty, talent, and kindness.

Judy Fitzgerald was born and raised in Limerick, Ireland, and was known for her stunning looks, toned physique, and warm personality. She rose to fame after winning the Miss Bikini Ireland title in 2014 and went on to represent her country at the World Bikini Model contest in China.

In 2015, she achieved another milestone in her modeling career by walking the runway at New York Fashion Week alongside top models from around the world. She also graced the pages of magazines such as RSVP, Irish Mirror, and Maxim, showcasing her beauty and style.

Apart from her modeling work, Judy was also a qualified fitness instructor and personal trainer, who inspired many of her followers to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. She launched her own fitness coaching website and became a certified WBFF PRO Athlete, a prestigious title in the fitness industry.

Moreover, Judy was not just a pretty face but also a compassionate and dedicated midwife who worked on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic. She put her skills, knowledge, and empathy to use, helping mothers and babies in need and earning the respect and gratitude of her colleagues and patients.

Judy’s popularity soared even higher when she appeared on the eighth season of First Dates Ireland, a dating show that airs on RTE Two. Her charming personality, wit, and beauty caught the attention of viewers, and her date with a cocky Dublin lad named Aaron became one of the most talked-about episodes of the series.

Although Aaron was smitten with Judy and gave her a rose, she politely declined his offer for a second date, saying that she didn’t feel the spark between them. Nevertheless, she praised him for being a gentleman and wished him well in his search for love.

Judy’s sudden death has shocked and saddened many people who knew her or admired her from afar. Her family, including her parents Liam and Imelda, her sister Lucy, and her brother William, have expressed their grief and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received.

Judy’s funeral mass took place on June 1, 2023, in Raheen, and she was laid to rest at Castlemungret Cemetery. Her legacy, however, will live on through the memories, photos, and videos that capture her beauty, talent, and kindness. She will be missed but never forgotten. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Steven Ross

Source Link :Who was Judy Fitzgerald? Is TV star’s cause of death known?/