Dead – Death – Obituary News : Julia Ann Jones Funeral & Death Updates

Remembering Julia Ann Jones: A Life Lived in Bristol, Virginia

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Julia Ann Jones on May 12th, 2023 at the age of 82. Julia had spent her entire life in Bristol, Virginia, where she was born on March 26th, 1941 to Harvey Hensley and Fannie Adams Hensley. Her father had already passed away before she was born, making her mother the only parent she ever knew.

A Life Full of Love and Family

Julia’s life was defined by her love for her family. She was married to Bobby Jones, who predeceased her, and they had a daughter named Amy Bradwell who also predeceased her. Despite the losses she suffered, Julia remained devoted to her family and her community. She was known for her kindness, her generosity, and her unwavering loyalty.

As a mother, Julia’s character underwent a substantial transformation. She became even more caring and devoted to her family, always putting their needs before her own. Her love for her daughter and her husband was evident in everything she did, and her presence will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Julia’s passing is a great loss to her family and to her community. She was a beloved member of the Bristol community, and her kindness and generosity touched the lives of many. Her legacy of love and kindness will live on through all those she touched throughout her life.

Funerals are difficult occasions for families and friends of the deceased. In order to honor Julia’s memory and allow those who loved her to share their condolences and support for one another, we have posted her obituary on a platform where memories of loved ones can be shared and viewed by others who cared about them. We hope that this will provide some comfort to those who knew and loved Julia throughout her life.

A Lasting Tribute

Julia Ann Jones will be remembered for her love, her kindness, and her unwavering devotion to her family. Her passing is a great loss, but her memory will live on through all those whose lives she touched. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

