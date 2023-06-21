Dead – Death – Obituary News : Julie Hasson Passes Away in Middleburg Heights, OH – Funeral Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Julie Hasson: A Life Well-Lived

A Loving Wife and Mother

Julie Hasson, aged 64, was a devoted wife to Tom for 36 years. Their long history together was a testament to their enduring love and commitment to each other. She was also a cherished mother to Courtney Clark, who played Matt on a TV show, and Tommy Bruns, who played Jess Bruns on the same program. Tommy was the actor who portrayed the role of Jess Bruns in the series, while Courtney also appeared on the show. Julie was proud of her children’s achievements and supported them in every way she could.

A Treasured Nonni

Julie was also a treasured Nonni to Luciana “Lucy,” who fondly called her Nonni. Lucy was set to start a new chapter in her life as a grandma, and Julie was thrilled to be part of this exciting journey. Julie was a loving and caring grandmother who doted on Lucy. She was always present in her granddaughter’s life, and her love for her was immeasurable.

A Beloved Daughter and Sister

Julie was the cherished daughter of Giulio Bortolotto, who passed away, and Gina Bortolotto (née Cecchin), who raised her from infancy. Giulio was a treasured member of the family, and his loss was deeply felt. Julie was also a dear sister to David Bortolotto (Laurie) and Flavio Bortolotto (Michelle). She was a Zia, or aunt, who was highly regarded by many people and was known for being a trustworthy friend.

A Contemporary Gesture

Instead of traditional expressions of condolence, the bereaved family has requested that monetary contributions be sent to Holy Family Hospice in lieu of floral tributes. This more contemporary gesture is intended to acknowledge the loss of a loved one and to support the hospice’s mission of providing compassionate care to the terminally ill.

A Memorial Service

The memorial ceremony for Julie Hasson will be a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held at St. Rocco Church on the morning of Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM. The funeral service will be a solemn occasion to honor and remember Julie’s life. Family, friends, and colleagues are urged to attend and pay their respects to a remarkable woman who touched so many lives.

A Life Well-Lived

Julie Hasson’s passing is a loss to everyone who knew her. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a beloved daughter and sister, and a trustworthy friend to many. Her life was a testament to the power of love, compassion, and kindness. She will be missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

Julie Hasson tribute Julie Hasson remembrance Julie Hasson memorial service Julie Hasson condolences Julie Hasson legacy

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Julie Hasson Obituary Middleburg Heights, Oh, Julie Hasson Death And Funeral – obituary archive/