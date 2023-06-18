Dead – Death – Obituary News : Juneteenth Celebration in San Diego Ends in Fatal Shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Liberty Station in San Diego on Saturday night. The shooting took place near a grassy area at NTC Park at about 6:45 p.m., and law enforcement authorities were notified just before 8 p.m. A fight broke out between people, prompting one of them to pull a gun, authorities told Fox 5.

San Diego police and fire department personnel could be seen administering CPR to one person, according to NBC. The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, police told NBC. The person’s condition is not known. The number of people shot has not yet been determined.

The shooting is a tragic incident that has rocked the community, especially on a day that was meant to celebrate the end of slavery and the freedom of African Americans. Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and it is celebrated on June 19th each year.

It is unfortunate that the event was marred by violence, and it is a reminder of the gun violence problem in the United States. Gun violence has become a major issue in the country, and it is a problem that needs to be addressed. Every year, thousands of people are killed or injured in gun-related incidents, and the numbers continue to rise.

The incident also highlights the need for better security measures at public events. With the rise in mass shootings and other forms of violence, it is important that organizers of public events take steps to ensure the safety of attendees. This can include measures such as increased police presence, metal detectors, and bag checks.

The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward. It is important that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice. The community deserves to know that justice will be served and that incidents like this will not be tolerated.

In the wake of this tragic incident, it is important that the community comes together to support those affected. The families of the victims, as well as the community as a whole, will need support during this difficult time. It is important that we stand together and support each other in the face of tragedy.

In conclusion, the shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in San Diego is a tragic incident that highlights the gun violence problem in the United States. It is a reminder that we need to take steps to address this issue and ensure the safety of our communities. The incident also highlights the need for better security measures at public events. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with the community during this difficult time.

News Source : Peggy Spellman Hoey

Source Link :1 Shot Dead At Juneteenth Celebration In San Diego: Report/