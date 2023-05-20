Dead – Death – Obituary News : Junmoni Rabha: Bio, Age, Accident, Police, Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Junmoni Rabha: The Inspiring Story of Lady Singham

Junmoni Rabha was an Indian police officer who gained international attention after filing an FIR against her fraudster fiancé. Her bravery and determination made her a symbol of hope and inspiration for many women in India. However, her life was cut short when she died in a tragic traffic accident on May 15, 2023. In this article, we will delve into the life of Junmoni Rabha and explore her biography, news, death, accident, age, police, and legacy.

Early Life and Education

Junmoni Rabha was born in Guwahati, Assam, India, but her exact date of birth and age are unknown. She attended Narakasur High School and later graduated from an unknown college or university. Her academic level is also unknown.

Career in the Police Force

Junmoni Rabha joined the Indian police force and became a symbol of hope for many women in India. She was known for her bravery and determination and was often referred to as “Lady Singham” and “Dabangg Cop” by the media.

Junmoni Rabha’s Controversy

On June 5, 2022, Junmoni Rabha was accused of being involved in a corruption case, which caused outrage. She was arrested and suspended from her job. Two contractors from Majuli allegedly gave her money, and she was accused of receiving payments of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 13.72 lakh. However, she claimed that someone had set her up and that she was innocent.

Junmoni Rabha’s Engagement and Betrayal

In 2021, Junmoni Rabha’s fiancé, Rana Pogag, was arrested after it was discovered that he had tricked people into thinking he was a Public Relations Officer (PRO) from Assam in the Group Petroleum Natural Gas (ONGC). Junmoni Rabha filed an FIR against him after discovering his fraud. She said that she was grateful to the three people who came to her with information about her fiancé’s scam.

Junmoni Rabha’s Death

On May 15, 2023, Junmoni Rabha died in a tragic traffic accident. She was traveling in a vehicle that collided head-on with a container truck near the village of Sarubhagia on Highway 37 at Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam. Her death was a great loss to the Indian police force and the people of India who looked up to her as a symbol of hope and inspiration.

Legacy

Junmoni Rabha’s legacy lives on, and she remains an inspiration to many women in India. Her bravery and determination in the face of adversity have made her a symbol of hope and inspiration for many. Her story is a reminder that no matter how difficult the situation may seem, one can always find the strength and courage to overcome it.

In conclusion, Junmoni Rabha’s life was full of challenges and controversies, but she never gave up. She fought for justice and stood up against corruption, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Her story is a testament to the fact that one person can make a difference and that even in the face of adversity, one can find the strength to fight for what is right.

