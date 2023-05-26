Dead – Death – Obituary News : Justin Bieber Death Rumor Shocks Fans

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Truth Behind Justin Bieber Death Hoax

Justin Bieber is alive and healthy as ever

The news of Justin Bieber’s alleged death began making rounds online earlier this year. However, they were immediately proved to be a hoax. A few months back on 5th March Vairal News 93 shared a news article on their site claiming that Justin Bieber had allegedly passed away in a car crash. It read, ‘USA (RIP) Justin Bieber died after crashing at over 100mph, coroner’s report reveals 05.03.2023.’

However, multiple reputed media outlets were quick to debunk this story. But they could not suppress it for long since these reports continue to circulate on the internet. Snopes on the other hand debunked Bieber’s death article.

They wrote, ‘There is no evidence Bieber is dead. If it was true, it would be widely reported and memorialized by reputable publications.’ Regardless, to put it simply the Baby artist is not dead and is reportedly in good health as well.

Bieber is quite active on his social media and often shares his photos and updates with his fans and followers. In addition, he turned 29 in March 2023 and uploaded a series of pictures from his birthday bash on his official Instagram handle.

Besides that, Bieber’s last post on Instagram includes an image of himself alongside his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). He further posted an update about her skincare brand, Rhode, which began last year in June.

Fans react to Justin Bieber’s death hoax

Many fans of Justin Bieber were upset over the fake news reports suggesting that he had passed away in a car accident. Moreover, these fans took to their respective social media account to call out the ‘fake post.’

A user wrote, ‘Whoever got my momma thinking Justin Bieber is dead can go to hell.’ Someone else chimed in to say, ‘Somebody shared a fake post on FB about Justin Bieber dead and I fell for it smh.’

The impact of celebrity death hoaxes

Celebrity death hoaxes are not new to the internet. They have been around for years, and people still fall for them. The reason why these hoaxes spread is that people tend to believe in sensationalized and clickbait news.

However, these hoaxes can have a significant impact on the lives of celebrities and their families. The news of someone’s death can create chaos, panic, and distress among their fans and loved ones. Moreover, it can also affect the mental health of the celebrity in question.

In the case of Justin Bieber, the fake news of his death not only upset his fans but also his family and friends. Moreover, it created unnecessary stress and anxiety for the pop star.

The importance of fact-checking

In the age of social media, it is easy for fake news to spread like wildfire. That is why it is essential to fact-check any news before sharing it with others. Moreover, it is crucial to rely on reputable news sources to get accurate information.

In the case of Justin Bieber’s death hoax, multiple media outlets debunked the story, and it was proven to be false. However, the news continued to circulate on the internet, causing unnecessary panic and distress.

In conclusion, the news of Justin Bieber’s death was a hoax, and the pop star is alive and healthy. It is essential to fact-check any news before sharing it with others, and it is crucial to rely on reputable sources to get accurate information.

News Source : TheRecentTimes

Source Link :Justin Bieber Death Hoax: Viral Article Claims Car Crash Fatality, Fans in Shock/