Dead – Death – Obituary News : Justin Kaplan’s Passing and Cause of Death in Boca Raton, FL

The passing of Justin Kaplan from Boca Raton, Florida has left many people mourning. Kaplan was a family man who worked as a Field Manager at Pulte Group and as the Vice President of Sales at Florida Window and Door. He was an experienced personality who had worked at multiple companies throughout his career.

The news of Kaplan’s death was shared on social media, leaving everyone shocked. The official statement from his family has not been given yet as they are seeking privacy. However, many online sources have paid tribute to Kaplan and released his obituary, which has left everyone shattered.

According to reports, Justin Kaplan’s death has been linked to suicide. Many online portals have claimed that Kaplan was dealing with his mental health and was battling depression. Despite ongoing reports regarding Kaplan’s demise, none of his close ones or family members have come forward and talked about the matter.

Justin Kaplan was a native of Boca Raton, Florida, who was living in Fort Myers at the time of his death. He was in a relationship with his partner Monica Dixon, and they had started a family of their own. Kaplan attended West Boca High School and Florida Gulf Coast University, where he earned a B.A. degree in communication in 2010.

Kaplan’s work experience was vast, and he had worked at Wildcat Run Golf & Country Club, Johnson Brothers Liquor Co., Wells Fargo, and Sculpture Hospitality, among other companies. Many people loved his work, and he was highly respected in his field.

The passing of Justin Kaplan has left a huge void in the lives of those who knew him. Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world, and people have been expressing their heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, and close ones. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has asked for time to mourn their loss.

In conclusion, Justin Kaplan was a family man and a well-respected professional who had worked at multiple companies throughout his career. His passing has left everyone shocked, and his family and friends are mourning his loss. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

