Dead – Death – Obituary News : Justin Kaplan’s Passing and Cause of Death in Boca Raton, FL

Justin Kaplan Obituary Boca Raton Florida: Tributes Pouring in Following His Death

The world is mourning the loss of Justin Kaplan, a family man from Boca Raton, Florida, who was working as a Field Manager at Pulte Group. Kaplan had also been the Vice President of Sales at Florida Window and Door, and had worked at multiple companies throughout his career.

Family Mourns the Loss

Justin Kaplan’s obituary has already been shared online, leaving everyone shocked. The official statement from his family has not been given yet, as they are seeking privacy. Many online sources have paid tribute to Kaplan and expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

Despite the ongoing news regarding Kaplan’s passing, none of his close ones or family members have come forward and talked about the matter. Justin Kaplan reportedly passed away on June 6, 2023, due to suicide. Many online portals have claimed that Kaplan was dealing with mental health issues and battling depression.

Who Was Justin Kaplan From Florida?

Justin Kaplan was a native of Boca Raton, Florida, who was living in Fort Myers at the time of his death. He attended West Boca High School and earned a B.A. degree in communication from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2010. Kaplan had worked in multiple companies, including Wildcat Run Golf & Country Club, Johnson Brothers Liquor Co., Wells Fargo, and Sculpture Hospitality.

Kaplan was in a relationship with his partner Monica Dixon and had started a family of their own, as evidenced by their social media posts. His passing has left many people shattered, and more information may become available in the future as his family mourns his loss.

