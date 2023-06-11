Dead – Death – Obituary News : Justin Kaplan’s Passing in Boca Raton: Family Mourns Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Justin Kaplan Obituary Boca Raton Florida: Online Tributes Pouring In

The passing of Justin Kaplan, a family man from Boca Raton, Florida, has left many people heartbroken. Kaplan worked as a field manager at The Pulte Group and as the vice president of sales at Florida Window and Door. He had also worked for several other companies throughout his career.

Family Mourns Justin Kaplan’s Passing

The news of Justin Kaplan’s passing was recently shared on social media, and his obituary from Boca Raton, Florida, has already been shared online. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and no official statement has been released.

Several online sources have paid tribute to Kaplan and expressed condolences to his family and friends. Celebrities and other public figures have also expressed their sympathies.

Cause of Death

Justin Kaplan’s cause of death has been ruled suicide. Reports indicate that he had been struggling with his mental health and battling depression. His family members have not spoken publicly about his passing, and more information regarding his health issues is not available at this time.

A Look at Justin Kaplan’s Life and Career

Justin Kaplan was a native of Boca Raton, Florida, and was living in Fort Myers at the time of his passing. He attended West Boca High School and graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a degree in Communications in 2010.

Kaplan worked for several companies throughout his career, including Wildcat Run Golf & Country Club, Johnson Brothers Liquor Company, Wells Fargo, and Sculpture Hospitality.

Justin Kaplan is survived by his partner, Monica Dixon, and their young son. His passing has left many people heartbroken, and more information regarding the topic may be updated soon in the future.

Justin Kaplan cause of death Justin Kaplan obituary Florida Justin Kaplan Boca Raton Justin Kaplan death announcement Justin Kaplan funeral arrangements

News Source : Techtwiddle

Source Link :Justin Kaplan Obituary Boca Raton Florida & Cause of Death: Family mourns the loss/