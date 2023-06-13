Dead – Death – Obituary News : K-drama star Park Soo Ryun’s passing: What happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrity fans around the world were left in shock as news of the tragic passing of Park Soo Ryun broke over the weekend. The 29-year-old actress, who had gained much praise and recognition for her work in the highly popular K-drama series Snowdrop, was mourned by her loved ones and numerous fans alike.

According to reports from several Asian media outlets, Park Soo Ryun died from severe head trauma after a fall on a staircase near her home. Despite the best efforts of specialists, the actress did not recover and passed away on Sunday, June 11.

Park Soo Ryun’s mother took to social media to express her grief and share words of comfort with her daughter’s fans. In her post, she described her daughter as a person with a noble heart and love for others, and assured that she would be remembered as a great person.

The funeral for Park Soo Ryun was held at the Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Medical Center, with her burial taking place on Tuesday, June 13. In a touching tribute to her daughter, Park Soo Ryun’s mother announced that her organs would be donated to those in need. She wrote, “Only her heart is still beating and there must be someone who desperately needs it. Like her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted in the knowledge that it will be donated to someone and it is beating.”

Park Soo Ryun had made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, particularly in South Korea. Her role in Snowdrop had earned her much admiration and praise from fans and critics alike, with many looking forward to seeing more of her work in the future. Her untimely death has left a void in the industry and among her fans, who have expressed their condolences and shared memories of the actress on social media.

As the entertainment world mourns the loss of yet another talented artist, it serves as a reminder to cherish those around us and to appreciate the contributions that they make to our lives. Park Soo Ryun’s legacy will live on through her work and the impact that she had on those who knew her.

Park Soo Ryun death Snowdrop actress Park Soo Ryun Cause of Park Soo Ryun’s death Tributes to Park Soo Ryun Park Soo Ryun’s legacy in K-drama

News Source : Ariadna Pinheiro

Source Link :Park Soo Ryun passed away: What happened to the star of K-drama ‘Snowdrop’?/