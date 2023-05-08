Dead – Death – Obituary News : K J Samuel, Former CSI Moderator Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Moderator of Church of South India Bishop K J Samuel Passes Away

The Church of South India (CSI) is mourning the loss of its former moderator, Bishop K J Samuel, who passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday. He was receiving treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kottayam. The CSI has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee to decide on the funeral service, which will be held on Monday at 9:30 am.

Controversial Ordination

Bishop Samuel was the bishop of CSI East Kerala diocese from 1990 to 2007 and a two-time moderator of the CSI. However, he courted controversy in 2003 when he ordained K P Yohannan as a bishop. The CSI claimed that Bishop Samuel presided over the ordination without the consent of the CSI synod, and other Protestant Churches also came out against him.

Early Life and Education

Bishop Samuel was born to K S Joseph and Rachel Joseph of Kunnumpurath House at Elappally in Thodupuzha on January 7, 1942. He completed his primary education at Elappally Government LP School and his high school education from Erumapramattam MD CMS School. He completed his higher education at Madras Hindustan Bible Institute and Yavatmal theological seminary in Maharashtra.

CSI Career

Bishop Samuel was elected as the CSI deputy moderator in 1998 and became Moderator of the CSI in 2000. He served as the bishop of CSI East Kerala diocese for 17 years, during which time he oversaw many changes and developments within the Church.

Legacy

Despite the controversy surrounding his ordination of K P Yohannan, Bishop Samuel will be remembered for his dedicated service to the CSI and his commitment to his faith. He was a respected figure within the Church and his passing is a great loss to the CSI community.

Final Thoughts

As the CSI mourns the loss of Bishop K J Samuel, it is important to remember his contributions to the Church and his legacy of service. His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones while they are with us.

News Source : Express News Service

Source Link :Former CSI moderator K J Samuel dies, aged 81- The New Indian Express/