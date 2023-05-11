Dead – Death – Obituary News : K-pop Fans Demand Explanation & Boycott

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fantagio, the agency that represents the K-pop group ASTRO, is facing pressing demands from fans regarding the cause and reason for the recent death of Moonbin. The demand started emerging on May 9 as fans began boycotting the agency for its apathetic ignorance. Moonbin passed away approximately three weeks ago, leaving behind a devastated family, friends, and fans. However, there has been no clear explanation regarding his death cause and reason, leading to suspicion and unrest among fans.

Fans are demanding a thorough explanation from Fantagio regarding Moonbin’s death cause and reason. They have expressed their intent to boycott the agency if it fails to provide a satisfactory explanation. According to a report by Sports Chosun, fans are paying attention to the possible cause and reason for Moonbin’s death, with many suspecting that it may have been due to the agency’s neglect of his deteriorating health condition.

Moonbin had been experiencing health problems before his death, and fans are now wondering if this may have been the real cause and reason for his passing. The most recent sign of his poor health was on April 7, when he was supposed to leave for a Fan Con in Bangkok, Thailand. However, Fantagio announced that Moonbin experienced some health problems, leading to the postponement of his departure. This situation caused Moonbin to feel guilty toward his fans, and he repeatedly apologized to them during a live streaming session with Sanha.

According to the report, fans have started to become suspicious of the training system within Fantagio and the agency’s neglect of its artists’ health conditions. This suspicion is compounded by the fact that ASTRO Moonbin is the second artist from Fantagio to pass away suddenly and tragically. Previously, the agency lost one of its brilliant actors, Cha In Ha, who was found dead at his home on December 3, 2019. At the time, Fantagio did not provide enough explanation as to why Cha In Ha had died, leading to similar speculation and unrest among fans.

Fans are now boycotting Fantagio and demanding the company to take concrete actions and provide a thorough explanation regarding Moonbin’s cause of death and reason. They are also expressing their intent to continue the boycott until the agency takes responsibility for its neglect of its artists’ health and well-being.

Following Moonbin’s tragic passing, Instagram has turned his account into a memorial account. This means that the account will remain active with all its posts intact without anyone logging in or making any edits. This will protect Moonbin’s legacy forever, while fans will also be able to continue honoring him.

In conclusion, the sudden and tragic death of ASTRO Moonbin has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. However, the agency’s apathetic ignorance, neglect of his deteriorating health condition, and lack of a clear explanation regarding his cause of death and reason have led to suspicion and unrest among fans. They are now boycotting Fantagio and demanding that the agency takes responsibility for its neglect of its artists’ health and well-being. Moonbin may be gone, but his legacy and memory will forever remain in the hearts of his fans.

