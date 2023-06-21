Dead – Death – Obituary News : K-Pop Star Choi Sung-Bong Dies by Suicide at 33

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Controversial Korean Singer Choi Sung-bong Dies by Suicide at 33

On Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, Choi Sung-bong, the Korean singer who was exposed for running a viral cancer scam, was found dead by the police at his home in Seoul Yeoksam-dong. He was 33 years old. The cause of his death has been determined to be suicide.

Choi Sung-bong gained significant recognition in 2011 when he participated in the second season of “Korea’s Got Talent.” He secured the second position in the competition, captivating the judges and viewers with his remarkable performance of Ennio Morricone’s “Nella Fantasia.” The video of his performance went viral, garnering over 21 million views on YouTube.

Choi’s success on “Korea’s Got Talent” led to him being signed by the Korean label Bong Bong Company. He went on to write a memoir documenting his journey from being an orphan to becoming an internet sensation, drawing comparisons to Susan Boyle, a well-known figure from “Britain’s Got Talent.”

However, in 2021, Choi faced criticism regarding a fundraising campaign where he falsely claimed to be battling multiple forms of cancer. The truth about the fundraising campaign eventually came to light, exposing it as a hoax. Choi expressed remorse for his actions in a suicide note, apologizing for the deception and acknowledging that he had made repeated mistakes in the past.

Choi’s death is the latest in a series of tragic incidents involving suspected suicides by Korean celebrities in recent years. In April, Moonbin, a member of the popular K-pop band Astro, was found dead at the age of 25. Authorities suspected that he had died by suicide. In August 2022, Yoo Joo-eun, a South Korean actress, tragically died, and her death was suspected to be a case of suicide.

Choi’s death has sparked a conversation about mental health in the entertainment industry and the pressure that celebrities face. It is crucial to prioritize mental health and provide support to those who need it. It is important to create a safe space for individuals to seek help without fear of judgment or stigma.

In conclusion, Choi Sung-bong’s death is a tragic loss for the Korean entertainment industry and his fans. It serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to provide support to those who are struggling. Let us honor his memory by promoting mental health awareness, seeking help when needed, and creating a safe and supportive environment for all.

News Source : International Business Times, Singapore Edition

Source Link :How Did Choi Sung-Bong Die? K-Pop Star Who Faked Cancer to Raise Money Dies by Suicide Aged 33 after Leaving Distressing Note on YouTube/