Dead – Death – Obituary News : K-Pop Star Haesoo Dies by Apparent Suicide at 29

South Korean K-Pop Star Haesoo’s Tragic Suicide Shocks Fans And Highlights Mental Pressure Faced By Artists

Content warning: The following story contains mentions of suicide.

On May 12th, 2022, the K-pop industry was shaken by the tragic news of the death of 29-year-old trot singer Haesoo. The singer was found dead by suicide in her dormitory, just days before she was scheduled to perform at an event on May 20th. The news of her death came as a shock to her fans, who took to social media to express their grief and concerns about the increasing mental pressure faced by Korean artists.

Haesoo, whose real name was Kim Haesoo, had established herself as a popular trot singer in South Korea. Trot, a genre of K-pop that focuses on repetitive rhythm patterns and vocal modulation, has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Haesoo started her musical journey with the traditional form of Korean music called Pansori, but soon emerged as one of the leading trot singers in the industry after releasing her first album My Life, Me in 2019.

Following the discovery of her body, the police found a suicide note at the scene. However, the contents of the note have not been disclosed to the media. Haesoo’s death is not the first time a K-pop artist has died by suicide. Just three weeks earlier, the death of 25-year-old Astro member Moon Bin sent shockwaves through the industry. The suicide rate in South Korea is a growing concern, with the country being called the suicide capital of the world last year due to its high suicide rates.

Haesoo’s death has once again highlighted the mental pressure faced by Korean artists. K-pop idols are expected to maintain a certain image and work ethic, often at the cost of their mental health. They are subjected to intense scrutiny and criticism from both fans and the media, and many struggle with the pressure to maintain their image while dealing with personal issues.

In recent years, there have been calls for the industry to prioritize the mental health of its artists. Some companies have started to provide counseling services and mental health support for their idols, but there is still a long way to go. Fans are also calling for more awareness and education around mental health issues in South Korea.

In 2022, South Korea witnessed over 37 suicides in a day, a worrying statistic that highlights the need for urgent action. The suicide of 27-year-old model and actress Yoo Joo-eun last August similarly shocked the locals. These tragic events serve as a reminder that mental health cannot be ignored and that more needs to be done to support those who are struggling.

In the wake of Haesoo’s death, fans have been sharing messages of love and support for her family and friends. They are also calling for an end to the toxic culture that surrounds the K-pop industry and for more support for mental health services in South Korea. It is a heartbreaking reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of the K-pop industry, there are real people who are struggling with their mental health and need support.

