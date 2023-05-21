Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kabaddi Player Dies from Drug Abuse in Chandigarh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Kabaddi Player Harbhajan Singh Due to Alleged Drug Overdose

Bathinda, Punjab – The death of Harbhajan Singh alias Bhajna, a 35-year-old Kabaddi player from Khokhar village in Muktsar district, has left the entire village in shock. Harbhajan, who had two children, was working in the market committee at Baghapurana when he passed away allegedly due to drug overdose.

Although the authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death, the villagers have stated that it appeared to be drug overdose. Harbhajan was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, after feeling uneasy, where he passed away.

The news of Harbhajan’s death has once again highlighted the growing problem of drug abuse in Punjab. Many young people in Punjab, especially in rural areas, are getting addicted to drugs, which is not only affecting their health but also leading to a rise in crime and social unrest.

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, Punjab has the highest number of drug-related crimes in the country. The state has been grappling with the drug problem for several years now, and despite the government’s efforts to curb it, the situation seems to be getting worse.

The death of Harbhajan Singh is a clear indication that the problem of drug abuse is not limited to the youth. Even adults, who are supposed to be responsible members of society, are falling prey to this deadly addiction. Harbhajan’s death has left his family, friends, and the entire community in shock and disbelief.

Harbhajan was a well-known Kabaddi player in the region and had represented his village and district in various tournaments. He was known for his agility, strength, and quick reflexes on the Kabaddi mat. His death has not only deprived his family of a loving husband and father but has also left the village without a talented Kabaddi player.

The villagers have expressed their condolences to Harbhajan’s family and have urged the authorities to take strict action against drug peddlers in the area. They have also appealed to the government to provide better rehabilitation facilities for drug addicts, especially in rural areas.

The problem of drug abuse in Punjab is not new, and the government has been trying to tackle it for several years. However, the lack of proper rehabilitation facilities and the easy availability of drugs have made it difficult to control the problem. The government needs to take a more proactive approach to address the issue and provide better healthcare facilities to those who are suffering from drug addiction.

In conclusion, the death of Harbhajan Singh is a tragic reminder of the deadly consequences of drug abuse. It is high time that we as a society take this problem seriously and work towards finding a solution. The government, civil society, and individuals must come together to fight this menace and ensure that no more lives are lost due to drug addiction.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Harbhajan: Kabaddi Player Dies Of ‘drug Abuse’ | Chandigarh News/