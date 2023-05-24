Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kabuki Actor Attempts Suicide with Parents

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Speaks Out About Suicide Attempt

On May 18th, 2023, kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, was rushed to the hospital from his home in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, in a dazed condition. It was later discovered that Ennosuke and his parents, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, 76, and his mother, 75, had collapsed at their home and the two parents had died. Ennosuke, who survived, has now spoken out about the incident, revealing that they had attempted suicide together.

According to investigative sources, a suicide note written by Ennosuke was found in a room of the house. It is believed that all three had taken sleeping pills, and the Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ennosuke has now spoken to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, revealing that he had attempted suicide with his parents. The cause of his parents’ death is believed to be a psychotropic drug overdose, and there were signs that Ennosuke had also taken some kind of drug when he was taken to the hospital. No sleeping pills or other drugs were found in the home.

This tragic incident has shocked the kabuki community, and fans of Ennosuke have expressed their deep sadness and concern. Ennosuke is a highly respected kabuki actor, known for his powerful performances and dedication to the art form. He is the head of the Ichikawa Kabuki family, one of the most prominent kabuki families in Japan.

The news of the suicide attempt has also sparked a wider conversation about mental health in Japan. Suicide rates in Japan are among the highest in the world, and there is a growing recognition of the need for greater support and resources for those struggling with mental health issues.

The kabuki community has rallied around Ennosuke, expressing their support and offering their condolences for the loss of his parents. Many have also called for greater awareness of mental health issues within the industry, and for greater support for those in need.

Ennosuke’s future in the kabuki world is currently unclear, as he recovers from the trauma of the incident. However, fans and colleagues have expressed their hope that he will continue to perform, and that he will receive the support and care he needs to recover.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for greater support and resources for those struggling with mental health issues. It is a call to action for all of us to work towards creating a society where everyone can receive the care and support they need, and where tragedies such as this can be prevented.

News Source : The_Japan_News

Source Link :Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents/