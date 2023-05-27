Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kajal’s Death: Accident or Murder in Jhansi?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former councilor’s niece dies in road accident in Jhansi

Jhansi, May 27, 2023: The niece of a former councilor died in a road accident in Jhansi along with the driver. However, the family suspects foul play and demands a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Incident

Kajal, a 24-year-old resident of Jhansi, was traveling with her friend and driver to Datia when their car met with an accident. While Kajal and the driver died on the spot, her friend sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The family of Kajal denies the possibility of an accident and alleges that she was murdered. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh, and therefore, the police of Datia are investigating the case.

The Victim

Kajal was a resident of Khushipura in the Nawababad police station area of Jhansi. She was a niece of a former councilor. Kajal was traveling with her friend Nidhi Patel, who lives in the Sipri Bazaar area and is married to Raja Gurjar.

The Family’s Demand

The family of Kajal suspects foul play and demands a thorough investigation into the incident. They do not believe that the accident occurred due to any mechanical failure or human error. The family alleges that Kajal was murdered, and the accident was staged to cover up the crime. They have demanded that the police investigate the case from all angles and bring the culprits to justice.

The Police Investigation

The police of Datia are investigating the case and have registered an FIR under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code. They have also sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. The police have not ruled out the possibility of foul play and are investigating the case from all angles.

The Aftermath

The sudden demise of Kajal has shocked the residents of Jhansi. Her family and friends are in a state of shock and disbelief. The incident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures and stricter implementation of traffic rules. The police need to ensure that justice is served, and the culprits are brought to book.

Conclusion

The death of Kajal in a road accident has left her family and friends devastated. The family suspects foul play and demands a thorough investigation into the incident. The police of Datia are investigating the case from all angles and have not ruled out the possibility of murder. It is essential that justice is served, and the culprits are brought to book. The incident highlights the need for better road safety measures and stricter implementation of traffic rules.

News Source : Ramnaresh Yadav

News Source : Ramnaresh Yadav