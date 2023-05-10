Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kajol Devgan’s Death Hoax Debunked: Alive or Dead?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kajol Devgan: The Iconic Indian Actress

Kajol Devgan is one of the most famous Indian actresses of all time. She has played many iconic roles in Bollywood movies and has won the hearts of millions of people around the world. However, a new rumor about her has been circulating on the internet recently, which has shocked her fans. The rumor claims that Kajol has passed away. In this article, we will discuss Kajol Devgan’s life and career, and debunk the rumors surrounding her death.

Early Life and Career

Kajol Devgan was born on August 5, 1974, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She was born into a filmmaking family, with her mother being the late Tanuja Samarth and her father being Shomu Mukherjee. Kajol made her acting debut in the 1992 film “Bekhudi” and went on to become one of the most popular actresses of the era. She has starred in many well-known films, including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Fanaa,” and “My Name is Khan.”

Kajol has won many awards for her acting performances, including six Filmfare Awards. She is known for her versatility as an actress and has played a variety of roles throughout her career. Kajol is also known for her humanitarian efforts and her support of numerous causes in the fields of healthcare and education.

Personal Life

Kajol is married to the famous Indian actor Ajay Devgn, and they have two children together. The couple has been married for over two decades and is known for their strong bond and love for each other.

Debunking the Death Rumors

The recent rumors surrounding Kajol’s death have shocked her fans. However, we are happy to report that these rumors are false. Kajol is alive and well, and there is no need to worry about her. Some unofficial accounts shared this fake news just to gain likes and views, which is a very unethical and immoral act.

Kajol has requested everyone to not share this fake news and has urged people to be responsible when sharing news on social media. It is important to fact-check news before sharing it on social media, as spreading false information can cause a lot of harm.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kajol Devgan is one of the most iconic Indian actresses of all time. She has won the hearts of millions of people around the world with her acting performances and her humanitarian efforts. The recent rumors surrounding her death are false, and Kajol is alive and well. We hope that this article has cleared up any confusion and has provided you with accurate information about Kajol Devgan.

