Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kallar Kahar bus crash kills 10, injures 25

Tragedy Strikes Again: A Bus Accident Near Kallar Kahar Leaves 10 Dead and 25 Injured

A bus accident near Kallar Kahar on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway in Punjab has left at least 10 people dead and 25 injured on Saturday. The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said in a statement that the accident occurred at Kallar Kahar due to a brake failure of a bus en route from Islamabad to Lahore.

The Aftermath of the Accident

The victims have been transported to hospitals, and their families are grieving the loss of their loved ones. The incident is a reminder of the risks that come with travel, especially on busy highways where accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and it is hoped that lessons can be learned to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

A Series of Accidents in the Area

The accident near Kallar Kahar is not the first of its kind in the area. On February 20, at least 14 people were killed and 65 others injured when a bus overturned near Kallar Kahar in Chakwal district. The bus, which was carrying a wedding party, was returning to Lahore from Islamabad when it veered off the road due to a tire burst. The bus hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

All the victims were shifted to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the accident and condoled with the bereaved families of the deceased. He had also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Lessons to be Learned

The accidents near Kallar Kahar serve as a reminder of the importance of road safety. Drivers must be vigilant and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents. Vehicles must also be maintained properly to prevent mechanical failures that can cause accidents. The authorities must also play their part in ensuring that roads are safe for motorists and pedestrians alike.

It is hoped that the investigations into the accidents near Kallar Kahar will yield valuable insights that can be used to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The families of the victims are mourning their loss, and they deserve justice and closure. The authorities must do everything in their power to prevent accidents and ensure that those responsible for such tragedies are held accountable.

A Call for Action

The accidents near Kallar Kahar are a wake-up call for everyone. It is time to take road safety seriously and work together to prevent accidents. Motorists must be responsible and follow traffic rules. Vehicle owners must ensure that their vehicles are in good condition. The authorities must invest in infrastructure and road safety measures to make our roads safer for everyone.

We cannot afford to lose more lives to accidents on our highways. It is time to act and make our roads safer for everyone. Let us honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the accidents near Kallar Kahar by working together to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

News Source : BR Web Desk

Source Link :Bus accident at Kallar Kahar leaves 10 dead, 25 injured – Pakistan/