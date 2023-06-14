Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kallie Dunovant Death and Funeral in Conyers, GA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kallie Dunovant Obituary, Death Cause

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, Warren Michael Dunovant, who was 70 years old and a resident of Eden, California, passed suddenly while he was at his home. On the afternoon of Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., the chapel of the Boone & Cooke Funeral Home will play host to a memorial service paying tribute to the departed. Before the service begins, the family will be present at the funeral home to meet and greet friends from one until two o’clock in the afternoon.

Early Life

Warren was born on June 14, 1952, in the town of Eden. James Warren “Shorty” and Roberta Meadows Dunovant, both of whom have passed away since he was born, were his parents. He was reared by them. After graduating from Morehead High School with his high school diploma in hand, he went on to work for Edwards Super Mart, Miller Brewing, and Karastan after that. He retired from Albaad of Reidsville. He coached young athletes in a variety of sports, one of which was Little League Baseball.

Family

He was preceded in death by not only his parents but also by his sister, Gail Manuel, who passed away before to him. Warren is survived by his sons, Chad Dunovant of Eden and Ross Dunovant (Toni) of Stoneville; his grandchildren, Jaydan and Reece; his niece Alyson Linder (Scott) and their son, Dylan, of Lake Mary, Florida; his cousin, J.C. Foley (Pat) of Eden; and one of his personal friends, Ricky Dunn of Reidsville.

Close Friend

Ricky Dunn was one of Warren’s closest friends. He will be sorely missed by everyone. If you would like our assistance in sending a floral tribute or a tree planting in memory of Warren Michael Dunovant, please visit our online Sympathy Store by clicking here.

Kallie Dunovant Obituary Conyers Georgia Death Funeral

