Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kalyani Kazi, daughter-in-law of Kazi Nazrul Islam, dies

Terms of Use for www.anandabazar.com

www.anandabazar.com is a website owned and published by ABP Pvt. Ltd. The use of this website and its associated mobile applications (Mobile Apps) and products and services is governed by the following Terms of Use. By using this site, you agree to be bound by these terms and any amendments made to them in the future.

Governing Law and Meanings

These Terms of Use are governed by the Laws of India. The meaning of words used in connection with the use of this website shall bear the meaning as may be interpreted by the Information Technology Act, 2000 and any of its Amendment Acts.

Changes

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any or all channels, products, or services at any time without notice. They may also make modifications and alterations in any or all of the content, products, and services contained on the site without prior notice. Such changes will be posted to “www.anandabazar.com” for your reference and convenience to enable you to understand your responsibility as a user.

Charges

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees from a user in respect of any product, service, or any other aspect of this Site. Such charges of fees may be without any prior intimation at the sole discretion of ABP Pvt. Ltd.

Copyright and Trademarks

Unless otherwise stated, the copyright and all intellectual property rights in all material presented on the site (including but not limited to text, audio, video, or graphical images), trademarks, and logos appearing on this site are the property of ABP Pvt. Ltd. Limited, its parent, affiliates, and associates, and are protected under applicable Indian laws. You agree not to use any framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP PVT. LTD.; or remove, conceal, or obliterate any copyright or other proprietary notice or any credit-line or date-line on other mark or source identifier included on the Site/Service, including without limitation, the size, color, location, or style of all proprietary marks. Any infringement shall be vigorously defended and pursued to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Limited Permission to Copy

ABP Pvt. Ltd. grants you permission to only access and make personal use of the Site. You agree not to download or modify/alter/change/amend/vary/transform/revise/translate/copy/publish/distribute or otherwise disseminate any content on ABP Pvt.Ltd.’s Site/Service, or any portion of it. You may print or download extracts from these pages for your personal/individual, non-commercial use only. You must not retain any copies of these pages saved to disk or to any other storage medium except for the purposes of using the same for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal/individual use.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. forbids you from any attempts to resell or put to commercial use any part of the Site. Any infringement shall be vigorously defended and pursued to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Individual Registration, Access, and Exchange of Information

For certain services such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, registration by the visitor is required. To register for these services, you have to open an account by completing the registration process. You also will choose a password and a user name. You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account and shall be responsible for the security of the connection and/or network that you are using. By registering, you agree to the following terms in addition to any other specific terms which shall be posted at an appropriate location of the Site. Each registration is for a single individual user only.

To access these services, you will be asked to enter your individual User Name and Password, as chosen by you during your registration. Therefore, we do not permit any other person sharing your account and Password. ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to cancel access rights immediately without notice and block access to all users from that IP address.

No Unlawful or Prohibited Use

As a condition of your use of the Services, you will not use the Services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms, conditions, and notices. You may not use the Services in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP PVT. LTD.’s server or the network(s) connected to any ABP PVT. LTD.’s server or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of any Services. You may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any Services, other accounts, computer systems or to any of the Services, through hacking, password mining, or any other means. You may not obtain or attempt to obtain any materials or information through any means not intentionally made available through the Services.

Material Posted/Transmitted at www.anandabazar.com by the User

Any material posted or transmitted to the site by the user shall be the sole responsibility of the user. ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall not be responsible for any errors or omissions in any such material. ABP Pvt. Ltd. has the right to modify, alter, or remove any material posted or transmitted by the user without prior notice. The user shall not post or transmit any material that is defamatory, obscene, pornographic, profane, threatening, or unlawful in any way. The user shall not post or transmit any material that violates the rights of any third-party, including but not limited to copyright, trademark, or privacy rights. The user shall be solely responsible for any damages resulting from any infringement of copyright, trademark, or other proprietary rights, or any other harm resulting from the user’s actions.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall have the right to use any material posted or transmitted by the user for any purpose, including but not limited to reproduction, disclosure, transmission, publication, broadcast, and posting. The user shall not have any right to compensation or credit for the use of any material posted or transmitted by the user.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall not be responsible for any loss or damage caused by the use of any material posted or transmitted by the user. The user shall indemnify ABP Pvt. Ltd. against any claim or action arising out of the use of any material posted or transmitted by the user.

Limitation of Liability

ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever, including but not limited to direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or punitive damages arising out of or in connection with the use or inability to use the Site or the Services, even if ABP Pvt. Ltd. has been advised of the possibility of such damages.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall not be liable for any damages resulting from the interruption, suspension, or termination of the Site or the Services, whether such interruption, suspension, or termination was justified or not, negligent or intentional, inadvertent or advertent.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall not be liable for any damages resulting from the unauthorized access to or alteration of the user’s transmissions or data, any material or data sent or received or not sent or received, or any transactions entered into through the Site or the Services, even if ABP Pvt. Ltd. has been advised of the possibility of such damages.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall not be liable for any damages resulting from the use or inability to use any third-party software or hardware, including but not limited to browsers, servers, operating systems, or any other software or hardware.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall not be liable for any damages resulting from the use of any information or advice given by ABP Pvt. Ltd. or any of its employees, agents, or contractors.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall not be liable for any damages resulting from the use of any third-party websites or services linked to or from the Site or the Services.

Indemnification

The user shall indemnify ABP Pvt. Ltd. against any claim or action arising out of the use of the Site or the Services by the user, including but not limited to any claim or action arising out of the material posted or transmitted by the user, any claim or action arising out of the user’s breach of these Terms of Use, or any claim or action arising out of the user’s use of any third-party websites or services linked to or from the Site or the Services.

Termination

ABP Pvt. Ltd. may terminate these Terms of Use at any time without notice. Upon termination, the user shall immediately cease all use of the Site and the Services.

Miscellaneous

These Terms of Use constitute the entire agreement between the user and ABP Pvt. Ltd. with respect to the use of the Site and the Services. These Terms of Use shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the Laws of India. If any provision of these Terms of Use is found to be invalid or unenforceable, the remaining provisions shall remain in full force and effect. The failure of ABP Pvt. Ltd. to exercise any right or provision of these Terms of Use shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision.

