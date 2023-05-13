Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kalyani Kazi’s Cause of Death: Bio & Age

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Did Kalyani Kazi Die? Bio, Age, Parents, Cause of Death

Renowned singer and youngest daughter-in-law of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Kalyani Kazi is no more. The artiste, who was the wife of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s youngest son Kazi Aniruddha, breathed her last yesterday morning in Kolkata, at 87.

Kalyani Kazi Cause of Death

According to media reports, Kalyani had been suffering from leukaemia and renal problems for some time. The artiste’s family shared that she died of multiple organ failures yesterday morning around 5:30am.

Kalyani Kazi Biography

The amazing singer would captivate large crowds with her rendition of Nazrul Geeti. She received the Sangeet Mahasamman award from the West Bengal government in 2015 for her contribution to music. She was on the advisory council of West Bengal’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Academy.

Kalyani Kazi Early Life and Education

Kalyani Kazi Personal Life

Kazi, the widow of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s younger son Kazi Aniruddha, is survived by two sons and a daughter who lives in the US.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a condolence message expressed sorrow at the demise of the eminent singer and her deepest sympathy to the bereaved family. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, said she was deeply saddened by the death of Kalyani Kazi and that it was an irreparable loss to the world of music.

Kalyani Kazi was not only a talented singer but also a respected member of the music community. Her contributions to the world of music will always be remembered and appreciated. Rest in peace, Kalyani Kazi.

