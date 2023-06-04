Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kannada Actor Nithin Gopi Dies at 39 from Cardiac Arrest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kannada Actor Nithin Gopi Passes Away at 39

Kannada film actor Nithin Gopi passed away in Bengaluru on Friday morning after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. The 39-year-old actor was staying with his parents at his Ittamdu residence when the incident occurred. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Nithin could not be saved.

Career in Kannada and Tamil Entertainment Industry

Nithin Gopi had acted in several Kannada movies and TV soaps. Some of his popular films include Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendathi, Nishshabdha, and Chirabandhavya. He had also worked as a child actor in Sahasa Simha, which featured prominent Kannada star Vishnuvardhan in the lead role. Besides Kannada entertainment industry, Nithin had also worked in some Tamil serials.

Remembering Nithin Gopi

As the news of Nithin Gopi’s demise broke out, several fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry expressed their condolences on social media. Many remembered him for his contributions to Kannada and Tamil entertainment industry.

Nithin Gopi’s colleagues from the Kannada film industry took to Twitter to mourn his loss. Director and writer Prashanth Raj wrote: “We will miss you brother #NithinGopi.” Actor Harshika Poonacha tweeted: “Rest in peace Nithin Gopi. You will be missed.”

Several fans also expressed their grief on social media platforms. A fan tweeted: “He was a good actor and a better person. May his soul rest in peace.” Another fan wrote: “I have grown up watching him on TV. It’s heartbreaking to hear about his sudden demise.”

Final Words

Nithin Gopi’s sudden demise has left his fans and colleagues in shock. The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor who had made significant contributions to Kannada and Tamil entertainment industry. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Kannada actor Nithin Gopi suffers cardiac arrest, dies at 39- The New Indian Express/