Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kannada actor Nitin passes away

Kannada Actor Nithin Gowda Passes Away

The Kannada film industry has lost one of its talented actors, Nithin Gowda. He passed away on the 25th of September 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Early Life and Career

Nithin Gowda was born in Bangalore, Karnataka, in 1986. He completed his schooling and college education in Bangalore. He had a passion for acting since his childhood and decided to pursue it as a career. He made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie ‘Bhujanga’ in 2016. The film was a moderate success, and Nithin received critical acclaim for his performance.

Rise to Fame

Nithin Gowda’s breakthrough role came in the movie ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ in 2018. The movie was a blockbuster hit and was one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Kannada cinema. Nithin played the role of a henchman named Shetty in the movie and received widespread appreciation for his performance. He became a household name in Karnataka and gained a massive fan following.

Personal Life

Nithin Gowda was a private person and kept his personal life away from the limelight. He was married and had a daughter. His family and friends are in shock over his sudden demise.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Nithin Gowda’s death came as a shock to the Kannada film industry and his fans. Several actors and filmmakers took to social media to pay their tributes.

Actor Yash, who played the lead role in ‘KGF: Chapter 1’, tweeted, “Shocked and devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Nithin Gowda. He was a talented actor and a wonderful human being. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who directed ‘KGF: Chapter 1’, wrote, “Nithin Gowda’s untimely death is a huge loss to the Kannada film industry. He was an exceptional actor and a great person. May his soul rest in peace.”

Final Words

Nithin Gowda’s death has left a void in the Kannada film industry that cannot be filled. He was a talented actor with a bright future ahead of him. His sudden demise is a reminder of how uncertain life can be. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends and pray for his soul to rest in peace.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :கன்னட நடிகர் நிதின் கோபி திடீர் மரணம்/