Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kannauj Teacher Commits Suicide Due to Torture

Kannauj News: Woman Teacher Found Dead in Private School

According to reports from Kannauj, a woman teacher was found dead in her home after allegedly being harassed by a local man for the past four years. The victim, who taught at a private school in the area, was found hanging from a noose in her room. Her mother has accused a man named Amit Rajput of being responsible for her daughter’s death and has filed a complaint with the local police.

The Incident

The victim, a young woman, lived in the Gandhi Nagar Mohalla of Tirwa Kasba in Kannauj. Her body was found hanging from a noose in her room on Monday. The victim’s mother has accused Amit Rajput, a local resident who had been harassing her daughter for the past four years. The police have registered a case against Rajput based on the mother’s complaint.

The police are investigating the victim’s mobile phone records to gather more evidence against Rajput. His family denies the allegations against him.

The Victim’s Mother Speaks Out

The victim’s mother has stated that Rajput had been harassing her daughter for several years. He would follow her around and make lewd comments, even in public places. He had somehow obtained her daughter’s phone number and would send her inappropriate messages and make calls to her. On Sunday, he called her daughter and spoke to her in an abusive manner, which upset her. Later that night, she went to her room and committed suicide by hanging herself.

About the Victim

The victim was a teacher at a private school in Kannauj. She also provided coaching to students in her free time. She lived with her mother and younger brother, as her father had passed away seven years ago. Her mother worked as a government teacher to support the family.

The Aftermath

The victim’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community. Her family and friends are mourning her loss and demanding justice for her death. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are searching for the accused.

Conclusion

The death of the woman teacher in Kannauj is a tragic incident that highlights the issue of harassment and violence against women in our society. It is important for authorities to take strict action against those who engage in such behavior and to create an environment where women feel safe and secure. We hope that justice will be served in this case and that the victim’s family will find peace and closure.

News Source : Krishna Chaudhary

Source Link :kannauj private school teacher suicide tired of torture hanged herself Latest News in Hindi, Newstrack Samachar, Aaj Ki Taja Khabar/