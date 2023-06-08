Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kano Sheikh Nasir passes at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Passing of Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Nasir: Reflections on a Life of Service

The news of the death of Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Nasir, the Chief Imam of Fagge Juma’at Mosque, has sent shockwaves throughout Kano and beyond. The cleric, popularly known as Limamin Waje, passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. He was 87 years old. His funeral will be held on Thursday, June 8, at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

Sheikh Nasir was a revered Islamic scholar and a pillar of the Kano community. He served as the Chief Imam of Fagge Juma’at Mosque for over four decades, and his sermons and teachings inspired and guided generations of Muslims in Kano and beyond. He was a man of great wisdom, humility, and compassion, and his passing is a great loss to the ummah.

Sheikh Nasir was also a man of principle and courage. He was turbaned as Wazirin Kano by the late Emir Ado Bayero, a position that he held with distinction for many years. However, in 2014, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso removed him from the position, citing security concerns. Sheikh Nasir refused to vacate the position, arguing that he had not been given a fair hearing and that his removal was politically motivated.

His defiance sparked a controversy that lasted for several months, with many of his followers and admirers calling for his reinstatement. Eventually, the matter was resolved, and Sheikh Nasir was allowed to return to his position as Chief Imam of Fagge Juma’at Mosque. His courage and steadfastness in the face of adversity endeared him to many and earned him the respect of all.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has conveyed his condolences to the family, followers, and people of Kano. The death of Sheikh Nasir is a great loss to the state and the country, and his legacy will endure for generations to come.

Sheikh Nasir’s life was a shining example of service to God and humanity. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the promotion of Islamic values and ideals. He was a champion of peace, tolerance, and harmony, and he worked tirelessly to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding.

His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the inevitability of death. It is also a reminder of the importance of living a life of purpose and meaning, of serving others, and of leaving a positive impact on the world.

As we mourn the loss of Sheikh Nasir, let us also celebrate his life and his legacy. Let us honor his memory by continuing his work, by promoting the values that he stood for, and by striving to make the world a better place.

May Allah (SWT) grant Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Nasir Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his sins. May He also grant his family, followers, and the entire Muslim ummah the fortitude to bear this great loss. Ameen.

News Source : Punch Newspapers

Source Link :Popular Kano Imam, Sheikh Nasir, dies at 87/