Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kansas City Chiefs Matriarch Norma Hunt Passes Away

Remembering Norma Hunt, Matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Sad News

On June 4, 2023, the Hunt family issued a statement announcing the passing of Norma Hunt, the wife of the late founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Hunt. Norma was a prominent figure in the Chiefs organization, attending all 57 Super Bowls.

A Life of Service

Norma Hunt was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1936. She met Lamar Hunt while studying at Southern Methodist University. They married in 1962 and had four children. Norma was a devoted mother and wife, but she also had a passion for philanthropy.

Together with Lamar, Norma founded the Hunt Family Foundation, which has donated millions of dollars to various charities and organizations. She was also involved in several charities herself, including the Kansas City Symphony, the Children’s Mercy Hospital, and the American Cancer Society.

A Legacy in Football

Norma Hunt’s legacy in football is undeniable. Her husband, Lamar Hunt, was one of the founders of the American Football League (AFL) and the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs. Norma was by his side every step of the way, attending games and supporting the team.

The Hunt family’s contributions to football are numerous. Lamar was instrumental in the merger between the AFL and the National Football League (NFL) in 1970, which led to the creation of the Super Bowl. Norma was present at every Super Bowl game, cheering on the Chiefs and celebrating their victories.

A Devoted Family Woman

While Norma Hunt was known for her philanthropy and her contributions to football, she was first and foremost a devoted family woman. She was a loving wife to Lamar and a caring mother to their children. Her family was her top priority, and she always made time for them, even with her busy schedule.

Norma’s dedication to her family extended to the Chiefs organization as well. She was known for her kindness and generosity towards the players, coaches, and staff. She treated everyone like family, and her presence at games and events will be deeply missed.

A Lasting Legacy

Norma Hunt’s passing is a loss not only for her family but for the entire Kansas City community and the football world. Her philanthropic work and contributions to football will be remembered for years to come. Her legacy is one of kindness, generosity, and devotion to family and community.

The Hunt family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, but they have also expressed their gratitude for all the love and support they have received. They have encouraged fans to honor Norma’s memory by continuing to support the Chiefs and their philanthropic efforts.

In Conclusion

Norma Hunt was a remarkable woman who made a lasting impact on the world around her. Her contributions to football and philanthropy will be remembered for generations to come. Her family, friends, and fans will miss her deeply, but her legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Norma Hunt.

News Source : Noelle

Source Link :Norma Hunt, matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs, has died/