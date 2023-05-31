Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kanwal Aftab’s Tragic Death: Survived by Daughter and Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TikTok Star Kanwal Aftab Death News: Fact or Fiction?

The news of Kanwal Aftab’s death has taken over social media, leaving her fans in shock and distress. A popular TikTok celebrity with over 18.2 million followers and 664.4 million likes on her videos, Kanwal Aftab’s death rumors have been circulating on the internet. However, there are no credible sources that verify the report, and no official reports regarding her death have emerged. Therefore, it can be concluded that the popular TikToker’s death rumors are nothing more than a hoax.

Did The TikToker Die In An Accident?

Several reports on the internet suggest that Kanwal Aftab died in a car accident. However, the absence of official reports and news from reliable sources makes it safe to believe that the rumors are untrue. The videos on YouTube and TikTok claiming to be Kanwal’s accident don’t reveal the victim’s face either, providing no evidence about the famous TikToker’s death.

Kanwal Aftab Family: Husband Zulqarnain Sikandar And Daughter Aizal Zulqarnain

Kanwal Aftab is happily married to her husband, Zulqarnain Sikandar, and they have a beautiful daughter named Aizal Zulqarnain. The young couple is developing on both a personal and professional level, posting about their daily lives as full-time social media influencers. They have a sizable fan base eagerly awaiting new content.

Is The Famous TikTok Personality On Wikipedia?

Kanwal Aftab is yet to feature on the official page of Wikipedia. However, fans believe she will soon be featured in the world-famous encyclopedia due to her popularity. A broadcast journalist in addition to a TikTok personality and social media influencer, Kanwal Aftab has millions of admirers worldwide, including Indian followers on Instagram. She was born in Lahore, Pakistan, on January 9, 1998, making her 25 years old as of 2023.

In conclusion, the news of Kanwal Aftab’s death is nothing more than a hoax, and fans can rest assured that the popular TikToker is alive and well. As social media continues to dominate the media landscape, it’s important to fact-check news before spreading it on the internet, as hoaxes can cause unnecessary distress to fans and loved ones.

